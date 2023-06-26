Brioni Lightness of View

View of lightness

Lightness is a temperament intertwined in the soul of Brioni Brioni. Lightness first of all represents freedom, which is reflected in the clothing that condenses craftsmanship but is unassuming, allowing the wearer to bloom with charm and show his true self. Lightness also represents freedom, stripping off the glitz of fashion, and then integrating it into every bit of life. Lightness also represents agility, just like the time flowing in Penne’s studio in Italy, witnessing our process of searching for top-quality fabrics and exquisite stitches. The so-called meticulousness and meticulousness are reflected in the details of every patchwork, pleats and stitches.

This season, Brioni’s lightness has soared to a higher dimension, integrating ultimate freedom into every moment of a man’s life, breaking away from stereotypes and embracing a new perspective. When you see the world from a different perspective, you can interact with it in a different way, and clothing is one of them, because they are also a part of life. Grasp the overall perspective and detach yourself from life, and you will gain an unprecedented vision: unfettered, but still elegant, capturing the fleeting energy of the moment. This is the vision presented by this season’s new products. It’s like boarding a solemn and solemn building, coming to the top floor, overlooking the city picture scroll, as ethereal as a mirage, and the hard outline of the building under your feet gradually melts and dissipates.

The new products of this season bring joyful and bright lightness and calmness, expecting to touch the sky and shine in the city; the Roman-style artistic color palette – low-saturation sand, rust red, blue and green, creates Rich layers – a modern take on Brioni’s heritage. Comfortable cuts, loose fits, voluminous volume and cut-out shoulders all combine to showcase the softer side of Brioni formalwear. The same attention to detail goes into casual and sportswear: blazers, field jackets, long coats and trench coats, bomber jackets and bombers, shirts and polos, all carefully tailored. Nubuck leather and suede are also infused with soft and light temperament, making it more luxurious and flexible. As for dresses, the delicate sheen of shawl-collar silk gowns and peak lapel jacquard evening gowns is the best interpretation of lightness. Even the precious fabrics woven on antique looms become as light and flexible as wool, linen, twill and over-dyed washed silk. Finally, sandals and slim loafers complete the look.

The lightness of this season also flows through the selection of pieces designed for women: from blazers, trousers and shirts, to trench coats, sleeveless coats, evening coats and long skirts, which have evolved from the men’s collections. The single product, with the same fabric and color, deduces the unique delicate temperament of women.

Only by experiencing different starting points can you easily appreciate the changing scenery.

