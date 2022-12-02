[The Epoch Times, December 02, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Liu Jingye compiled and reported) Britain’s Prince William (Prince William Arthur Philip Louis) and his wife Catherine (Catherine Elizabeth Middleton) arrived in Boston on November 30 and will participate in the annual environmental protection event. This is the first time they have come to the United States after 8 years, attracting thousands of people to welcome them in the rain.

The prince and his wife arrived in Boston on a commercial flight, disembarked at (Logan Airport) on Wednesday, and then received Mayor Michelle Wu (Michelle Wu) and Massachusetts Governor (Charlie Baker) at (City Hall Plaza) in Boston’s City Hall Plaza. , Governor-elect Maura Healey and other dignitaries, as well as thousands of people welcomed. The city hall was also lit up with green lights to welcome them that night.

Prince William and the Duchess will attend the second edition of The Earthshot Prize on Friday. The award was established in 2021 and is expected to reward outstanding environmentalist groups or individuals every year until 2030. Each winning group or individual this year will receive a prize of US$1.2 million. The funding was provided by The Royal Foundation.

Before the awards ceremony, the prince and his wife will also visit some non-profit organizations on Thursday and Friday, as well as the Harvard University Child Development Center.

Prince Williamexplain,universities in the Boston area, research centers and dynamic start-ups, Let this city become the leader of technological innovation in the world,So it was natural to choose Boston for the awards venue.◇

Editor in charge: Feng Wenluan