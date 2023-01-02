[The Epoch Times, January 02, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Mai Lei, London, UK) At 8:00 am on January 2, 2023, enthusiastic British fans gathered at London Heathrow Airport to welcome the American Shen Yun Art in New York. The group’s banner, looking forward to the artist’s visit to the UK. When the artists showed up one after another, the fans kept applauding, shouting in unison, “Welcome to Shen Yun! I love Shen Yun!” and stepped forward to lay flowers for the Shen Yun performers.

Shen Yun New York Troupe will perform 11 performances in Woking, Edinburgh, Birmingham and Oxford from January 4th to January 15th after the successful conclusion of five performances in Boston, bringing the whole world to the British audience. Be good at the ancient Chinese culture in the United States.

According to the organizers of the Shen Yun performances, almost all the tickets in the four cities are currently sold out, and tickets for Birmingham and Oxford are hard to come by. It is expected that Shen Yun Performing Arts’ performances in the UK will usher in a sold-out event.

Shen Yun’s 2023 season tour will cover more than 20 countries and more than 180 cities on five continents. The total number of cities visited will reach the highest number in history.

Some audiences in the United States, Japan, and Germany have been fortunate enough to watch Shen Yun performances on New Year’s Eve. During the next half-year tour, the total number of performances in Europe will cover at least 20 cities in 13 countries, bringing audiences nearly two Hundreds of performances, the most in the history.

Shen Yun artists have rediscovered the almost lost civilization of the gods through Chinese classical dance, magnificent music, and ingenious sky curtains. This has touched audiences of all ethnicities around the world. Many people felt refreshed when they walked out of the theater.

“Shen Yun makes people full of positive energy”

Shen Yun dancer Michelle Lian is performing in the UK for the fourth time. She very much hopes that British audiences will come to watch Shen Yun. “Our performance is uplifting and full of positive energy. It will give you a (different) experience.”

“For me, as a dancer of Chinese classical dance, the biggest characteristic of Chinese classical dance is that it not only has very high requirements on appearance, dance posture and movement, but also has very high requirements on (actor’s) inner culture. High demands. Inside and outside are very important.”

Shen Yun performers are all practitioners of Falun Dafa. Michelle Lian said that this kind of practice based on “Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance” is very helpful to improve our morality and self-cultivation, especially in our very busy schedule, such as During intense performances, we will meditate together between two (performances), which is very helpful for relaxing our bodies and adjusting our energy, and is helpful for the whole performance.”

Shen Yun “reproduces the real Chinese culture”

David Xiao, a Shen Yun dancer from Australia, said that this is the seventh year he has participated in the Shen Yun tour, and it is also the third time he has come to the UK.

He introduced that Shen Yun represented Chinese culture before the Communist Party usurped power. Arrived.”

“Since the CCP usurped power, it has been using false culture and lies to deceive the world, but Shen Yun is reviving the real traditional Chinese culture and letting the world see the real China. I am deeply honored to be a part of Shen Yun.”

David Xiao said that Shen Yun shows tell stories through dance and depict many historical figures. He also mentioned how practicing Falun Dafa helped him, “Falun Dafa is a spiritual practice that emphasizes the values ​​of ‘Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance’. I personally benefit from it, and I think the audience can see this on stage, because We emit very pure energy.”

“As a dancer, I think everyone dances together, not to show themselves, but to convey information to the audience as a group, which is very special and meaningful to me.” David Xiao finally said that he hoped that the British audience could I love Shen Yun performances.

Why do Shen Yun artists cooperate so seamlessly?

Many viewers praised Shen Yun’s program as a whole, the dances are neat and smooth, and the group dances are also coordinated freely, like flowing clouds and flowing water. What’s the secret? Yuting Huang from Taiwan told the story.

Yuting Huang said that through the practice of the principles of “Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance”, all Shen Yun performers “will consider others first when dealing with others, and will put others first, which is reflected on the stage. When we dance together, We will take care of each other and look out for each other.”

“That’s why our dances can be very neat and coordinated with each other, and the overall effect is very good and harmonious.”

Yuting Huang has participated in Shen Yun performances since 2015 and has been up to now. She said that she has learned a lot and felt a lot in the past few years, “I feel that I have improved. In addition to the improvement in dance, my mentality and attitude have also improved, and I have improved in dealing with people. “

“What we dance is Chinese classical dance, which of course is China before communism. Our dance requirements are as close to tradition as possible, including lighting, stage production, music, and sound effects. As a standard.” Yuting Huang introduced.

She said that Chinese classical dance tells stories through body language, and requires actors to express their inner emotions to interpret Chinese historical stories or classic stories in famous books. “For Westerners, there will be no barriers to understanding. They Can also understand the content of the story and the meaning behind the story.”

She hopes that “the audience in the UK will have a wonderful experience watching our show and enjoy it to the fullest.”

Shen Yun music is a perfect combination of Chinese and Western instruments

Shirley Guo, a harp performer of the Shen Yun Orchestra, is from Australia. This is her seventh year of touring with Shen Yun. She said that coming to the UK is as intimate as coming home, and it feels very warm.

The unique music of the Shen Yun Orchestra has fascinated many audiences. Shirley Guo said, “The Shen Yun Orchestra is special because she combines Chinese classical instruments and Western classical instruments and finds the perfect combination of the two. So the audience will hear Something very unique, but at the same time it doesn’t feel foreign.”

“Many listeners like Shen Yun music. Some people say that Shen Yun music makes people forget their worries and feels great. Therefore, as part of Shen Yun’s overall program, the performance of the orchestra is also very worth looking forward to.”

Shirley Guo said that Shen Yun’s music “calms, energizes, invigorates, and has a healing function.” The cooperation between Shen Yun’s dance and music has amazed many audiences. She said that the role of the orchestra conductor cannot be underestimated. watch for.

“For us, we are doing something very special with the same goal.” Shirley Guo said, “We are here for one purpose, that is to bring goodness to people, to make more people Believe in human nature (the good), touch people’s hearts. We work hard together as a unit, listen to each other, follow orders, and give the audience a perfect show.”

She wants to tell the British audience, “If you are seeing Shen Yun for the first time, I think you will be very happy and excited. This will definitely be a wonderful surprise. I am very happy to perform in front of the British audience and look forward to it.”

Fans: Looking forward to Shen Yun coming again

Ms. Su, a freelance writer, is a fan of Shen Yun. She said, “Shen Yun promotes traditional culture and is the best representative of Chinese culture. Every time (Shen Yun) comes to the UK, we feel that this is the pride of our Chinese people.” .So I feel very happy and look forward to Shen Yun coming again.”

Ms. Su said, “Chinese culture is the only culture in the world that has been passed down for five thousand years, and it is a culture passed down by gods. It can be closer to gods and has a very profound impact on the whole world, especially in today’s society. Shen Yun can bring light and hope to people.”

She wanted to tell Shen Yun artists, “Thank you, thank you very much. You have brought something very precious!”

Ms. Yun, who works as a store manager in London, said that she had obtained her driver’s license for 7 years, but she never dared to travel far. , The contribution of these artists is huge. I came early in the morning just to welcome them and express my admiration for them.”

“Artists have gone to various countries to promote traditional culture and have given selflessly. This is the first time I have driven to the airport after 7 years of getting a driver’s license. They (artists) are encouraging me, and I also want to make a breakthrough!” She said, “I hope The Shen Yun show is a success, and I hope the show can benefit more people.”

Yulia Seijkens, who is engaged in customer service, and her babbling daughter Bella are also waiting for Shen Yun artists at the airport. The mother and daughter duo are very much looking forward to Shen Yun’s performance in the UK, “We are honored to be here to welcome the artists, and it is a pleasure to meet them. I think the British are very lucky, because Shen Yun is here again, and it is a good (watching) Shen Yun’s) opportunity.”

“Every time they visit, it is a gift to the British people.” Yulia Seijkens has also worked as a ballet dancer, professional actor and singer. She said, “I want to tell the Shen Yun artists that they are very good and have extraordinary skills. Do everything amazing.”

