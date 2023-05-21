British novelist Martin Amis dies at 73

NEW YORK (AP) — British novelist Martin Amis, who brought a rock ‘n’ roll feel to his stories and lifestyle, has died. He was 73 years old.

Andrew Wylie, a representative for Amis, confirmed Saturday that the writer had passed away the day before from esophageal cancer at his home in Florida.

Martin Amis, son of British writer Kinglesy Amis, was a prominent voice among a generation of writers that included his good friend, the late Christopher Hitchens, Ian McEwan, and Salman Rushdie.

His best-known works include “Money,” a satire on consumerism in London, “The Information” and “London Fields,” along with his 2000 memoir “Experience.”

Jonathan Glazer’s adaptation of Amis’s 2015 novel “The Zone of Interest” premiered Saturday at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film, about a Nazi commander who lives with his family on the side of Auschwitz, received rave reviews at the festival.

The Holocaust was the subject of Amis’s novel “Time’s Arrow” and Josef Stalin’s reign in Russia in “House of Meetings,” examples of his writing exploring the darkness of the soul.

“Violence is what I hate the most, it’s what baffles me the most and disgusts me the most,” Amis told The Associated Press in 2012. “Writing arises from silent anguish, from things you don’t realize you’re thinking about, and when you start writing you realize you were thinking about them, but unconsciously. It’s terribly mysterious.”

Amis earned her celebrity and her life was frequently covered in London tabloids since her debut in 1973 with “The Rachel Papers”.

His love life, his change of representatives and even the dental work he had were the subject of writing the stories about him.