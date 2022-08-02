Home Entertainment British rapper Pa Salieu in A-COLD-WALL* 2022 Fall/Winter series
British rapper Pa Salieu in A-COLD-WALL* 2022 Fall/Winter series

British rapper Pa Salieu in A-COLD-WALL* 2022 Fall/Winter series

Following the release of the 2022 autumn and winter series Lookbook, A-COLD-WALL*, hosted by Samuel Ross, released the series of image photos this time, and specially invited British rapper Pa Salieu to appear on the scene to interpret.

Hip-hop star Pa Salieu not only won the top spot for the BBC’s 2021 new sound with strong lyrics and infectious music, but also previously filmed the Palace x EVISU joint capsule series. field.

Samuel Ross, a black British citizen, this time also upholds the spirit of supporting his compatriots and establishes a relationship with him. Under the guidance of stylist Robbie Spencer and photographer Ken-Tonio Yamamoto, he captures the autumn and winter series of Pa Salieu’s upper body through light and shadow effects. The texture, as well as the texture details of the clothing, create a brand advertisement full of future innovations. Interested readers may wish to browse the pictures above, or go to the official website to learn more.

