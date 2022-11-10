Previously, “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown said she resonated with Britney’s story when she was asked on a talk show what role she would most like to play in the future.

“In the future, I want to play a real flesh and blood person, that is Britney!I grew up listening to her songs and watching her performances and her various interviews, and I can relate to her situation very well, we are all people living in the media spotlight, so I feel like I can Tell her story in a proper way! “

Every actor more or less has someone he wants to imitate on his acting career, but it may be a bit embarrassing to say that he wants to appear in the other person’s biopic when the object is still alive.

Britney has been active in social media since she was officially released from supervision. She also responded in real time after hearing that someone was interested in starring in a biographical film about herself.

“Yes, I know I’ve posted too much this week, and now I’m really breathing, I have more time and everything is different! I love it!I’ve also heard that someone wants to make a movie about my life…but please, I’m not dead! “

Millie Bobby Brown first became a global child star for her role in the hit original series “Stranger Things” in 2016, when she became popular at the age of 12. Britney Spears, who became a hit with her debut single “Baby One More Time,” was only 17 when she debuted as a Disney child star.

