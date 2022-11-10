Home Entertainment Britney responded to “Little 11” wanting to play her biopic: sister, I’m not dead
Entertainment

Britney responded to “Little 11” wanting to play her biopic: sister, I’m not dead

by admin
Britney responded to “Little 11” wanting to play her biopic: sister, I’m not dead

Previously, “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown said she resonated with Britney’s story when she was asked on a talk show what role she would most like to play in the future.

In the future, I want to play a real flesh and blood person, that is Britney!I grew up listening to her songs and watching her performances and her various interviews, and I can relate to her situation very well, we are all people living in the media spotlight, so I feel like I can Tell her story in a proper way! “

Every actor more or less has someone he wants to imitate on his acting career, but it may be a bit embarrassing to say that he wants to appear in the other person’s biopic when the object is still alive.

Britney has been active in social media since she was officially released from supervision. She also responded in real time after hearing that someone was interested in starring in a biographical film about herself.

“Yes, I know I’ve posted too much this week, and now I’m really breathing, I have more time and everything is different! I love it!I’ve also heard that someone wants to make a movie about my life…but please, I’m not dead! “

Britney responded to

Millie Bobby Brown first became a global child star for her role in the hit original series “Stranger Things” in 2016, when she became popular at the age of 12. Britney Spears, who became a hit with her debut single “Baby One More Time,” was only 17 when she debuted as a Disney child star.

See also  More than 400,000 vehicles flooded in Zhengzhou!Tesla uses a "trick" to prevent total loss of cars from entering the market

Recommended Double 11 Red Packet Activities:

Jingdong red envelopes (three times a day, up to 11,111 yuan): Get >> | Open the Jingdong APP and search for “Leading Red Packets 985”

Tmall Red Packet (once a day, up to 22,888 yuan): Claim >> | Open Tmall APP and search for “Tianjiang Red Packet 5656”

You may also like

Making the game easier to use, interview with...

NTN, a new brand created by sacai designers,...

Universal Pictures Announces Snoop Dogg’s New Biopic Film...

Ragnarok Developer Interview: Humanized Game Design and Gods

Mayday Ashin tells the five Bai An to...

Peter Paul Rubens: return to Genoa

The movie “Sweeping Action” released the ultimate trailer...

Corneliani relaunch: dispute resolved in advance, 30 hires...

The wild charm of the village

If Penelope doesn’t stay home

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy