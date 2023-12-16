Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake, Hinting He Was a Sore Loser

Britney Spears took a direct hit at her ex, Justin Timberlake, after he made a pointed remark during a performance in Las Vegas. Timberlake chose to address the media storm surrounding Spears’ recent memoir, “The Woman In Me,” by introducing his controversial song “Cry Me A River” with a warning that he sang it “without disrespect.” The jab was a response to Spears’ revelations about their past relationship, including accusations of infidelity and an abortion instigated by Timberlake.

In response to Timberlake’s comment, Spears took to social media to fire back. Although she didn’t mention Timberlake by name, she threw shade his way, saying, “I never mentioned how I beat him at basketball and he was crying…no disrespect!” accompanied by a basketball emoji. Fans applauded Spears’ clever and biting response, praising her “elegant personality” and her ability to respond in “true Britney style.”

Timberlake’s dig at Spears received criticism from fans and followers as well, with many questioning why he still chooses to sing “Cry Me A River.” There were even suggestions that he could avoid the need for a disclaimer if he simply stopped performing the song altogether.

Spears’ comment also sparked speculation about her basketball skills, with some citing her history as part of an official school team. This suggests that she may have actually bested Timberlake in a match, adding an extra layer to the public feud between the two exes.

Share this: Facebook

X

