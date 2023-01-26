Listen to the audio version of the article

Park City – Between the moment in which Bambi goes back to call his mother, beaten by hunters, and the bar that separates Dumbo from his chained mother, the Hollywood frame of the “youngest sex symbol in the world” creeps in. It’s Brooke Shields, the dream actress of Blue Lagoon (1980) and Endless Love (1981). “My professional life is a life force within me, the only thing I’ve ever known,” she says in the two-part documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields. “Sometimes I’m amazed that I survived all of this.”

The preview at the Sundance Film Festival

The preview, eagerly awaited at the Sundance Film Festival is the skeleton key which opens all the doors of the Shields & Co. saga, from the first commercial, at 11 months, to where it is today, at 57 years. The rise as a child advertising model, the relationship with her mother and ex manager Teri “the Terrible”, her guiding star since birth but on the edge of alcoholic delirium (“I, as a daughter, have never abandoned her but every time who drank and hurt me, she denied her role as a mother”). “They told me that even highly decorated soldiers invoked their mother on their deathbeds, dedicating their last word to her: Mother”. This, starting from the pages of the autobiographical book Once upon a time there was a bambina, was the first thought that overwhelmed the actress. On November 5, 2012, six days after seeing her mother in front of her eyes, she opened the obituary page in the New York Times and that pain hit her a second time. In place of the approved obituary, a scathing critique of her mother’s life: “Teri Shields, who began promoting her daughter Brooke as a model and actress from a very young age and allowed her to be cast as a child prostitute… died Wednesday ”.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, directed by Lana Wilson (already present at Sundance three years ago with the documentary on Taylor Swift, Miss Americana), invests every chapter of the star’s life crossing the liquid landscape of Hollywood image culture, marketing of sexuality seen as a “morally murky and sensationalist art form,” notes Variety, in a cocktail of real electroshock repercussions. Shields is on everyone’s lips at Sundance. The documentary is making headlines for new revelations about abuse and anti-establishment battles. Brooke Shields, notes one of the documentary’s interviewees, is “a nuclear version of what it means to be judged on one’s looks.” Top executive smile, bright eyes, the thin cleft of the chin and those stiletto eyebrows, rhyme with what Pauline Kael called the “girl with a woman’s face”. She reveals at one point her childhood friend, Laura Linney: “Our feeling was that Brooke was the woman of the future.” Until the 1960s, comments critic Karina Longworth, Hollywood designed, reassembled and subverted the model of Marilyn Monroe. Voluptuous sexuality, for impenetrable adults. The men’s gallery was lost behind objects like Brooke: her mother was her manager but, during the first commercials for Johnson & Johnson plasters and for Holly Hobbie dolls, she was by no means the typical hyper-present “art mother”. Teri, who raised her daughter as a single mom, says she always knew Brooke would become an icon of hers. And just like Bambi’s mother, she repeated “he’s the man”, a menacing presence in the world. “Look out!” At one point, we see Barbara Walters asking Teri, “Don’t you think anyone could tell you that you’re exploiting a child’s sensuality?” She replied: “If it was just that, probably yes. But that’s not the only thing I’m doing with Brooke, or that Brooke is doing.” Around age 10, the way Shields attracted photographers and landed cover and commercial deals began to change. She was always portrayed with less clothes, veils and extravagant dresses, adult makeup and pouting. Then comes Louis Malle’s Pretty Baby (1978) who looks at life in a Storyville brothel with the curiosity of a child she has never seen before. Starting from an overhead shot we see the roofs of a city at night, New Orleans, 1917. From a distance we hear the whistle of a steamboat, followed by some notes of a blues trumpet. The vibe is filled with ancestral spirits and total solitude. Just off screen, moans that could be of pain or ecstasy are heard. In a couple of scenes, Brooke Shields’ trajectory becomes the deposit of a drama based on the life of the American photographer EJ Bellocq and of a girl forced into prostitution by her mother. At the time, the studio wanted 14-year-old Jodie Foster, a veteran of Taxi Driver, to star. Malle pressed for 12-year-old Brooke. The documentary’s archival work includes magazine covers with headlines like “I’m shocked by the little girl who drives men crazy” (Shields at 9) and a roundup of footage of (male) show hosts interviewing Shields about her sexuality after the Pretty Baby case. “It seemed like a very clever way to rewind the tape of my story, using the lens of change, highlighting the parallel with the condition of women today,” Shields says during a meeting with the audience.

Michael Jackson

The doc explores friendship with Michael Jackson, Calvin Klein commercials and television career with Susan and Lipstick Jungle. For the first time, Shields chooses to talk about a sexual assault by a Hollywood producer in a hotel room when she was twenty years old, after graduating from Princeton University. “I didn’t know if or when I was going to bring this up. It took me many years of therapy to be able to talk about it. I worked hard on myself and learned how to process it. I’ve come to a point, and we’ve come to a time in our society, where we can talk about these things very openly. I thought: I am a mother of two little girls, I hope I can contribute to the cause against violence against women. From Pretty Baby on, I was no longer just a model, but an actress. I’ve become a magnet, for better or for worse.”

Laguna blu

Blue Lagoon was filmed in Fiji in 1980 when she was 15 years old. The shooting lasted four months. “It was like a game for me to be on a film set, where I could live sheltered from the world in a hut. But the idea of ​​selling my new film as an alternative story of Adam and Eve meant making my life a reality show. Everyone was hung up on my sexual awakening.” The second part of the documentary reflects on her break for college: while, on the one hand, she saved her life, on the other hand, she damaged her career. Indeed, after a four-year absence, Brooke “was no longer a valuable commodity”, and in the youth comedy boom of the early 1980s “a new generation of stars had arisen”. We retrace the wreck of her marriage with Andre Agassi, her friendship with Michael Jackson, postpartum depression, her battle with a moralistic Tom Cruise for the drugs she was taking. Towards the end of the documentary, we see her with her two daughters (aged 16 and 19) at the table talking about Pretty Baby. She commented to the microphones of the Hollywood Reporter: “I learned to keep my truth and to communicate it to others. The table conversation with my daughters was not in the documentary lineup. It’s improvised. Listening to my daughters, their point of view, giving them the opportunity to confront me, as young women, all on the same level, is truly touching. It’s a new beginning.”