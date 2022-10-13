007 tough guy Pierce Brosnan now joins the DC Universe and plays the well-known villain Doctor Destiny in “Black Adam”. In fact, the actor had the opportunity to do it in one step many years ago, endorsement of DC core character Bruce Wayne, but he screwed it up. When Brosnan participated in the Jimmy Show, he revealed that when he was invited to interview for the 89th version of “Batman”, he made a big speech in front of director Tim Burton, so he missed the master:

“Batman had an irreplaceable influence in my childhood, but I said stupid things to Tim Burton, like I don’t understand why anyone likes to wear underwear outside, any guy who wears underwear outside can’t Taken seriously, so well, that’s it, the best guy (Michael Keaton) got the job, and maybe somehow I was destined to play Doctor Destiny.”

It’s just that the title of Doctor of Destiny, which is used by many heroes, has become a villain in Black Adam. I don’t know if he can realize his heroic dream.

After losing Batman, Brosnan was praised as a super man in another sense – James Bond, Pierce Brosnan starred in four 007 movies from 1995 to 2002, namely “Golden Eye”, “Tomorrow Empire” , Black Sun and Die Another Day. After two films starring Timothy Dalton had a lackluster response, these four Brosnan films have returned to the splendor of the 007 franchise.

Yet his last two 007 films are now considered the worst in the franchise, and he knows that. In an interview with the British “Guardian”, he said: “I don’t want to watch my 007 performance, I just feel that I am not good enough.”

In an interview with “GQ” magazine not long ago, he said that he does not care who will replace Daniel Craig as the new generation of 007: “Whoever he is, I wish him all the best.”