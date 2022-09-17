In 1983, Wang Fulin, the director of “A Dream of Red Mansions”, went to Chengdu to select actors. Ouyang Fenqiang, who was born with a baby face, was selected to play the role of “Jia Baoyu”. Since then, his life has been inextricably linked with “Jia Baoyu”.

In this performance of “Eternal Dream of Red Mansions – The 35th Anniversary Concert of the 87th Edition of Dream of Red Mansions”, Ouyang Fenqiang and more than a dozen actors on the stage, on behalf of all the cast members, recited “Dai Dai” under the witness of the audience. “Jade Entering the House” segment, together remember the eternal sister Lin – Chen Xiaoxu.

In 2017, when Dream of Red Mansions gathered for the 30th anniversary, the concert held in the Great Hall of the People also recited the fragment of “Daiyu Entering the House”. Ouyang Fenqiang said, “Compared with the recitation five years ago, this performance is even more exciting, because we used holographic projection technology to restore the image of Sister Lin, and invited Mrs. Zhang Hailing, who dubbed Sister Lin, to perform on the stage. Revive her voice.”

In 1987, “A Dream of Red Mansions” won the love of thousands of audiences, and Ouyang Fenqiang became popular overnight. Through “A Dream of Red Mansions”, he and Chen Xiaoxu forged a deep friendship. “Among the actors in the entire Dream of Red Mansions crew, Xiaoxu is the most like Lin Daiyu, because she has an intellectual poetic temperament. She is a talented woman, and her performance of Lin Daiyu is penetrating and has influenced generations of audiences.” And Lin Daiyu in life She is an authentic poet. Ouyang Fenqiang proudly said: “She likes reading and writing poetry. She has written hundreds of modern poems. Before many poems were published, I was the first reader. It’s amazing, in life she is really the kind of Lin slamming that netizens say, which makes her angry, and it is difficult for others to refute what she said.”

Whether it is a novel or a TV series, “Daiyu Enters the House” is an important chapter. It shows many characters in one scene and one play. This clip is also the first time to show all the characters in Jia’s house, including Jia Mu, Wang Xifeng, Mrs. Wang, and Jia Baoyu who appear for the first time. “The reason why I chose this scene is because it can bring together many actors to cherish the memory of Chen Xiaoxu and Sister Lin.” Ouyang Fenqiang said.

