Brother of a former Macri minister and convicted of fraud: who is the candidate in Entre Ríos de Milei who received the blessing of a pastor

His grandfather ruled Entre Ríos at the beginning of the 20th century and his family is one of the most powerful in the province with land and media. His brother became president of the Rural Society and minister of Mauricio Macri. However, Sebastian Etchevehere He says that he is not part of the political caste. Regarding the complaints against him and the recent conviction of the Federal Court that found him guilty of bank fraud, he maintains that they are politicized processes and that he has already appealed. He argued something similar about the judicial investigation for the emptying of The Paraná Diary. And the evangelical pastor who blessed his candidacy and who assured that Javier Milei is going to deploy “a missile that will shake everything” responds: “Don’t put me in charge.”

In dialogue with PERFIL, Sebastián Etchevehere, the candidate for governor of La Libertad Avanza in Entre Ríos, told the reasons that led him to join the libertarian ranks. “They were frozen when they found out,” he said of how his brothers reacted when they heard the news. Luis Miguel (former Minister of Finance) and Juan Diego. In any case, she clarified that they support him.

They prosecuted former minister Luis Miguel Etchevehere and his brothers for the emptying of “El Diario” of Paraná

Entre Ríos is one of the jurisdictions that will renew authorities on the same day as the national elections. Recently, Milei decided not to be close to her local leaders and focuses all of his energies on her own application. However, Etchevehere is excited. Even though in the STEP the candidate of Together for Change, Rogelio Frigerio, wonand the cut of the ballot to the detriment of Etchevehere was very high, he still believes that his space can attract the votes of his political boss.

From La Libertad Avanza they said that the support for Etchevehere responds to the fact that “it is a known and respected surname in Entre Ríos”. His interlocutor with the national army is Nicolás Posse, the man who could become the chief of staff in a possible Milei government. Additionally, he speaks with Karina Milei, whom he defines as “a dedicated girl who is always looking to find common denominators.” “Joaquín Benegas Lynch, the brother of ‘Bertie’ (candidate for deputy of La Libertad Avanza), also offered to advise us,” said Etchevehere.

The connection with Joaquín Benegas Lynch goes back to the candidate to one of the moments of greatest exposure of the clan, when his sister, Doloresentered a family farm with militants of Juan Grabois to claim his share of the inheritance. “While we were on the route he gave us a hand. Now he got back in touch and is collaborating,” he added.

Beyond the polls: the relationship between Together for Change and La Libertad Avanza

Etchevehere, convicted and “anti-caste” candidate

The first question is obvious: “How can someone with the last name Etchevehere, so linked to provincial power, not be caste?” “Because I am the owner of my own life. I am not my relatives. I am not my brothers. I have the right to be myself. My life is determined from my birth to my death. “I do not inherit political activities,” responded the gubernatorial candidate.

However, neither as an agricultural producer nor in his journalistic activity (the two areas in which he worked throughout his life) Etchevehere worked on his own or independently, but was always linked to the family businesses.

In recent years, every time his last name becomes public it is due to some new development at the judicial level. The last one happened at the beginning of the year, when it became known that the Federal Chamber of Between rivers condemned him, his brothers and his mother, Leonor Barbero Marcialfor bank fraud and were forced to pay a fine of around $500,000.

The conflict had begun in 2014 with a complaint from Dolores, who accused them of having used the family business Las Margaritas SA to request loans with a subsidized rate intended to finance the export of soybeans. However, as demonstrated by Justice, the clan did not use the money either in the establishment or in agricultural production.

“That is not resolved because we appealed. We asked for a loan but it was dry. You are not going to plant when you don’t have water. That (the money) was not used because it could not be planted. Destiny was not fulfilled. Nothing else”answered Etchevehere.

Milei goes to big cities and seeks to avoid the runoff

In parallel, the candidate (like his brothers and his mother) is prosecuted for the emptying of the newspaper The newspaperfrom Paraná. Judge Carola Baccaluzzo understood that the clan “abusively” forced the company they directed and administered to part with assets and interests, harming it. In that case she also appealed.

Etchevehere claims his time in the editorial office of that newspaper, where he served as editor-in-chief. However, in the local press it is often the subject of criticism by employees of the sector. In 2018, he was held responsible for the dismissal of 80 journalists, photojournalists and administrative staff and, at the beginning of this month, the same story was repeated with an adjustment of 15 workers at Sociedad Anónima Entre Ríos (SAER), the newspaper’s publishing company.

“That became known due to complaints from my sister who is a Peronist official,” he responded. Etchevehere. When he asked again about the layoffs, he answered: “Yes, they existed. But we are not the corporate majority and they want to accuse us of something that we are not.”

The pastor’s blessing and the departure from Together for Change

The evangelical pastor Miguel Kecher blessed the candidacy of Etchevehere with a minimal, strange phrase. The religious said he was basing it on a “revelation from God”: “When these politicians come, Milei is going to put a missile under the ground of Argentina that will shake everything, but then everything will be pacified,” he said in a meeting in his church in Paraná.

“Don’t put me in charge,” he responded with a laugh. Etchevehere. According to the candidate, the pastor “says that every 70 years society changes and that time coincides with this time. He summarizes that we have this possibility of change. Obviously, we are very grateful,” he added.

Etchevehere fired 330 employees in Agroindustry

The rapprochement between the leader and the pastor is explained from the origin that motivated Etchevehere to join the libertarian ranks. According to what he said, during the pandemic he formed a work team to carry out his private activity. “As I was dedicated to essential activities, I had permission to circulate and, in some way, I began to coexist with these people who were working with me. They asked me to accompany them to tour their neighborhoods. “They were neighborhood people,” he said.

On those tours he noticed that the “Entrerriana identity” had been lost. “I realized that the churches were coming back. Not one, but all of them, to work on the reconstruction of citizenship,” he said. In this way, the first contacts with local religious authorities began.

Shortly after, the team proposed that he run as a candidate for mayor of Paraná and he accepted. “We began to open the dialogue to other parties and I thought that I was going to feel comfortable with the people of Cambiemos, but I saw that there was a lot of talk that had to do with a heavy story and that they did not focus on the people’s crisis,” he added.

According to Etchevehere, his intention to continue along the neighborhood line ended the day the leaders of La Libertad Avanza approached him. “I discovered that you can’t run an electoral campaign if you don’t deal with money. And Javier proposed something different that doesn’t require being financed by a state fund or the need to buy pointers. Milei designed a mechanism that seeks to generate impact through ingenuity and the use of networks,” he stressed.

About the day he met Milei, he said: “I found a nice guy. I saw it transparently and understood what he calls the cultural battle.”. In the province there are those who are surprised or circulate off-screen suspicions about the speed of its growth, the breadth of its lists and the names of leaders who in the past were associated with Peronism. However, Etchevehere repeats that everything happened “naturally” and that they are fighting “with two toothpicks.”

ds

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

