Home Entertainment Brother of clan leader Arafat Abou-Chaker is in custody
Entertainment

Brother of clan leader Arafat Abou-Chaker is in custody

by admin
Brother of clan leader Arafat Abou-Chaker is in custody

He is the brother of clan leader Arafat Abou-Chaker – and is now in custody. It’s about two arrest warrants.

Ali Abou-Chaker has been in custody at Moabit Correctional Facility since Thursday. According to consistent media reports, he is accused of dangerous bodily harm, severe extortion and threats. First, the “Stern” reported, citing the Berlin public prosecutor’s office. According to the information, it is about two arrest warrants that were issued against him.

On the one hand, Abou-Chaker is said to have been involved in a fight with several people at a sports bar in Neukölln last Monday, in which two employees were injured. The 48-year-old is said to have threatened a bar employee with a gun when he and a friend tried to throw him out of the bar.

Spitting attack on donut seller

The other case is said to have been a long time ago: It is said to be about a shooting in a backyard in Kreuzberg in December 2020, which was apparently documented by surveillance cameras. Abou-Chaker was reportedly armed with a machete and seen with another armed person. Both are said to have been shot and seriously injured by another man. The shooter felt threatened by both of them because of alleged poker debts, it is said.

See also  The 9th China Peking Opera Art Festival | A new generation of Peking opera artists is composing a new chapter

You may also like

Found in depot: Abraham’s jenever keg

PAM Club: Anïa, silent music

The Bibilee Studio 2023 autumn and winter series...

Electric car charging anxiety? Don’t worry, the Hyundai...

King Charles III at the end: Monarch paralyzed...

“Still good”: Tina Ruland raves about Til Schweiger’s...

Helene Fischer: Dancers make the concert cancellation take...

Söder likes Berliner Weisse: “The best thing about...

Well-being! How to keep the house fragrant

Neutral color palette fills the 218 m² of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy