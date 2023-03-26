He is the brother of clan leader Arafat Abou-Chaker – and is now in custody. It’s about two arrest warrants.

Ali Abou-Chaker has been in custody at Moabit Correctional Facility since Thursday. According to consistent media reports, he is accused of dangerous bodily harm, severe extortion and threats. First, the “Stern” reported, citing the Berlin public prosecutor’s office. According to the information, it is about two arrest warrants that were issued against him.

On the one hand, Abou-Chaker is said to have been involved in a fight with several people at a sports bar in Neukölln last Monday, in which two employees were injured. The 48-year-old is said to have threatened a bar employee with a gun when he and a friend tried to throw him out of the bar.

Spitting attack on donut seller