Home Entertainment Brother Who Overcame Thorns Season 2 Elimination List of Si Gong in Season 2
Entertainment

Brother Who Overcame Thorns Season 2 Elimination List of Si Gong in Season 2

by admin
Brother Who Overcame Thorns Season 2 Elimination List of Si Gong in Season 2

Brother Overcoming Toughness Season 2 Sigong has ended. Brothers have brought you many wonderful stages. Some friends want to know which brothers have been eliminated by Sigong. have a look.

Brother Who Overcame Toughness

Overcome Toughness 2 Four Public Elimination List

In the second season, Si Gong, the elder brother who has overcome difficulties, eliminated Hawick Lau and Cai Heng.

Overcome Threats 2 Four Public Championships

Four-centimeter first half and second half, the first half of the group fire match, the second half of the extra points show.

The two tribes with the highest flames were all safe, and the two brothers with the lowest love among the other four tribes were eliminated.

Brother Who Overcame Toughness

First half:

5 people in Zhang Zhilin’s group: Zhang Zhilin, Zhang Yunlong, Fan Shiqi, Hawick Lau, Mike, “Ideal”

5 people in Chen Xiaochun’s group: Chen Xiaochun, Lee Seung-hyun, Du Dewei, Renke, Wu Zhuoxi, “Jackdaw Boys”

Wu Ke group 5 people: Wu Kequn, Wu Jianhao, ice, Ren Xianqi, Ma Di, “Long time no see”

5 people in Zhang Zhenyue’s group: Zhang Zhenyue, Wilber Pan, Wang Dalu, Zheng Jun, Zeng Bit, “How Much Love Can Come Again”

Su Youpeng Group 6 people: Su Youpeng, Lin Feng, Zhou Baihao, Xin, Jin Han, Cai Heng, “The Orcs”

Second half:

Wu Kequn Tribe: Wu Jianhao, Ren Xianqi, Yang Changqing, “Empty”

Su Youpeng Tribe, Zhang Zhenyue Tribe: Xin, Zeng Bit, “A Dream Comes to the Red Dust”

Zhang Zhilin Tribe, Chen Xiaochun Tribe: Wu Zhuoxi, Hawick Lau, Mike, “Swing Together”

The above is the elimination list of Si Gong in the second season of brother who has overcome difficulties.

See also  3 Taiwanese nominated for the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards in the United States (Photos) Film Awards

Original title: Brother Who Overcame Thorns Season 2 Elimination List of Si Gong in Season 2

Responsible editor: Zeng Shaolin

You may also like

Korean girl group Rocket Punch will release their...

Biaobei Technology AI Composition Database Takes You to...

nume “seeing through” Spring Summer 2023

Marvel Vision actor joins “Forrest Gump” director’s new...

IKKS PARIS Holds Opening Party in Hangzhou to...

Li Yufen Tia Lee actively pays attention to...

The metamorphoses of Romain Gary

JARELZHANG Spring/Summer 2023 | ‘ER=EPR’

Explore the digital art around you at iDWF...

The first offline show of YIBIN CHEN SS23...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy