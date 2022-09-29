Brother Overcoming Toughness Season 2 Sigong has ended. Brothers have brought you many wonderful stages. Some friends want to know which brothers have been eliminated by Sigong. have a look.

Brother Who Overcame Toughness

Overcome Toughness 2 Four Public Elimination List

In the second season, Si Gong, the elder brother who has overcome difficulties, eliminated Hawick Lau and Cai Heng.

Overcome Threats 2 Four Public Championships

Four-centimeter first half and second half, the first half of the group fire match, the second half of the extra points show.

The two tribes with the highest flames were all safe, and the two brothers with the lowest love among the other four tribes were eliminated.

First half:

5 people in Zhang Zhilin’s group: Zhang Zhilin, Zhang Yunlong, Fan Shiqi, Hawick Lau, Mike, “Ideal”

5 people in Chen Xiaochun’s group: Chen Xiaochun, Lee Seung-hyun, Du Dewei, Renke, Wu Zhuoxi, “Jackdaw Boys”

Wu Ke group 5 people: Wu Kequn, Wu Jianhao, ice, Ren Xianqi, Ma Di, “Long time no see”

5 people in Zhang Zhenyue’s group: Zhang Zhenyue, Wilber Pan, Wang Dalu, Zheng Jun, Zeng Bit, “How Much Love Can Come Again”

Su Youpeng Group 6 people: Su Youpeng, Lin Feng, Zhou Baihao, Xin, Jin Han, Cai Heng, “The Orcs”

Second half:

Wu Kequn Tribe: Wu Jianhao, Ren Xianqi, Yang Changqing, “Empty”

Su Youpeng Tribe, Zhang Zhenyue Tribe: Xin, Zeng Bit, “A Dream Comes to the Red Dust”

Zhang Zhilin Tribe, Chen Xiaochun Tribe: Wu Zhuoxi, Hawick Lau, Mike, “Swing Together”

The above is the elimination list of Si Gong in the second season of brother who has overcome difficulties.

