Home Entertainment Brother Who Overcame Toughness Season 2 List of Five Public Groups
Entertainment

Brother Who Overcame Toughness Season 2 List of Five Public Groups

by admin
Brother Who Overcame Toughness Season 2 List of Five Public Groups

Brother Overcoming Toughness Season 2 Wugong has finished recording. Many friends are curious about the grouping situation this time. Next, the editor will introduce to you the grouping results of Overcoming Toughness and Toughness 2 Wugong. Interested friends, let’s take a look Bar.

The results of the fifth season of the second season of the brother who has overcome difficulties

A list of groups

We are all camps: Wu Kequn, Wu Jianhao, ice Yang Changqing, Ma Di, Ren Xianqi, Zhang Zhenyue, Zheng Jun, PeopleSoft.

X radar camp: Chen Xiaochun, Zhang Zhilin, Zhang Yunlong, Fan Shiqi Mike, Li Chengxuan, Du Dewei, Wang Dalu.

Famous camp: Su Youpeng, Zhou Bohao, Jin Han, Lin Feng, Xin, Wilber Pan, Zeng Bit, Wu Zhuoxi.

2. Selection results

X Radar Camp: Wu Bai’s “Iron Man”, Eason Chan’s “Exaggerated”

Famous camp: Qi Qin’s “Crazy Flow”, Andy Lau’s “It’s Not a Sin for Men to Cry”

We are all camps: Beyond’s “Amani”, Wu Kequn’s “Kuafu Chasing the Sun”

The above is the introduction of the results of the fifth season of the second season of the brother who has overcome difficulties.

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling

See also  Ten fragrances to put under the tree for a fragrant Christmas

You may also like

SPOONYARD x Ina Jang 2022 Limited Co-branded Collection...

Exciting rigor from Prada, the lightness of Emporio...

Xu Guanghan’s dinner with Shi Boyu Netizens: Xu...

Christie’s launches Department X, the first department dedicated...

The concert for the 20th anniversary of Leslie...

Hou Yan: Holding the position is the best...

“Search and Rescue” urgently decided to file Donnie...

“Search and Rescue” is urgently scheduled for National...

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Mencius Yideng’s “Madame Figaro Park” cover with a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy