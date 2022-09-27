Brother Overcoming Toughness Season 2 Wugong has finished recording. Many friends are curious about the grouping situation this time. Next, the editor will introduce to you the grouping results of Overcoming Toughness and Toughness 2 Wugong. Interested friends, let’s take a look Bar.

The results of the fifth season of the second season of the brother who has overcome difficulties

A list of groups

We are all camps: Wu Kequn, Wu Jianhao, ice Yang Changqing, Ma Di, Ren Xianqi, Zhang Zhenyue, Zheng Jun, PeopleSoft.

X radar camp: Chen Xiaochun, Zhang Zhilin, Zhang Yunlong, Fan Shiqi Mike, Li Chengxuan, Du Dewei, Wang Dalu.

Famous camp: Su Youpeng, Zhou Bohao, Jin Han, Lin Feng, Xin, Wilber Pan, Zeng Bit, Wu Zhuoxi.

2. Selection results

X Radar Camp: Wu Bai’s “Iron Man”, Eason Chan’s “Exaggerated”

Famous camp: Qi Qin’s “Crazy Flow”, Andy Lau’s “It’s Not a Sin for Men to Cry”

We are all camps: Beyond’s “Amani”, Wu Kequn’s “Kuafu Chasing the Sun”

The above is the introduction of the results of the fifth season of the second season of the brother who has overcome difficulties.

