The second season premiere of Brother Who Overcame Toughness was very exciting. The 32 brothers gave everyone a wonderful performance. After the first stage appearance, everyone freely chose to group and chose the songs they wanted to perform in the first round of performances, but because The show adopts the elimination system, so two brothers left after the end of Overcoming Toughness 2.

“Overcoming Toughness 2” eliminated Wen Zhaolun and Fang Yilun.

It is reported that there will be 8 songs in a public group, each song will be performed by 4 brothers, and two groups of confrontation will be adopted. Finally, the winning group will be determined. Among the 4 groups that fail, the brother with a lower evaluation will be eliminated. According to people familiar with the matter, the 8 songs performed by the brothers this time are very famous, some are classic songs, and some are the famous works of the brothers present.

Judging from the selection of songs, the program team has put a lot of effort into this episode. There are 8 songs in total, including 4 visual and classic songs, Ren Xianqi’s “Sad Pacific”, the classic Cantonese song “What to Expect in Life”, “Missing is a “Sickness”, in addition, new folk-style songs like “The Title Song of Love” are suitable for singing on the big stage, and the atmosphere of the scene will become better.

Taking a closer look, the program team used a lot of live guest songs. In addition to “I’m Still Young, I’m Still Young”, there are Zheng Jun’s “Sad Pacific”, Du Dewei’s “Elopement”, and Tiger Team’s “Save the Earth”. From this, it is speculated that Yiji must focus on “feelings” and “missing” to bring the audience to recall the past and feel the classics.

The invited guests in the second season said that the overall strength of the guests was not inferior to the first season. Pan Wei and Wu Kequn performed together. As well-known artists in the same period, the two performed on the same stage, and fans must be looking forward to it. Secondly, Ren Xianqi, Su Youpeng, and Su Jianxin are all powerful groups with first-class singing skills. If they can cooperate, there should be a lot to watch. In addition, there are top mainland singers such as Deng Yun and Zheng Jun.

Hawick Lau, Zhang Zhilin, Cai Heng, Wang Dalu “I’m still young, I’m still young”

Wilber Pan, Wu Kequn, ice, Zhang Zhenyue “Missing is a Disease”

Ren Xianqi, Zhou Baihao, Huang Yida, PeopleSoft “Sad Pacific”

Su Jianxin, Hao Yun, Ma Di, Zheng Jun “Elopement”

Wu Jianhao, Zhu Jiaqi, Mike, Fan Shiqi “The Title Song of Love”

Li Chengxuan, Du Dewei, Fang Yilun, Zhang Junning “Save the Earth”

Chen Xiaochun, Lin Feng, Wu Zhuoxi, Wen Zhaolun, “What Do I Want in Life”

Jin Han, Zeng Bit, Zhang Yunlong, Su Youpeng “Red Dragonfly”

