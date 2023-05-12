Brownie, the dog that is always “sad” after being abandoned and moves everyone in Mexico

Far from any kind of objection, the theory that indicates that animals, or at least a large part of them, they are sentient beings, with emotions. An example of this is Browniea Dogue de Bordeaux dog who, after being abandoned by his family, is always “sad”according to their new caregivers.

According to what was reported by a foundation dedicated to rescuing animals in Mexico, the pet had a home but, for reasons that were not clarified, from one day to the next they decided to leave him on the streetoutside the weather and exposed to any risk.

How the dog lived with people and received daily affection from its ownersI wasn’t used to spending too much time aloneso once abandoned, the spirit of «Brownie», playful and affectionate, was seriously affected.

During his stay on public roads, the animal, just over a year old, he went hungry and suffered mistreatment of some people who, as often happens with stray animals, attacked him to drive him away from their homes.

However, in the midst of his hard life on the street, the puppy had a new opportunity to receive love and be cared for, since was observed by members of the foundation dedicated to the rescue of stray animals. Transferred to the organization’s facilities, he was fed accordingly and received veterinary care.

“We have to accept that Brownie is not happy”

Although everything seemed to be going well for the dog, the rescuers, who hoped that his mood would improve over the days, noticed that the animal he remained with a sad expression that touched everyone, probably because he still missed the home where he had grown up.

“The happiness of our dogs is a priority and today we have to accept that Brownie is not happy”, they explained on the foundation’s networks, with a post that in a few minutes gathered thousands of reactions and comments.

“Please help me with many retweets so that this wonderful specimen finds a beautiful family that loves it and makes it happy. He’s about a year old, he’s super sociable with other dogs and he’s very noble with humans. He is perfect “, they added from the organization, with the aim that the little Brownie has a new beginning.

