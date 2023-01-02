[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, January 02, 2023]The 67-year-old Hollywood superstar Bruce Willis (Bruce Willis) announced his retirement in March this year due to aphasia, and he is going through a very difficult period. His wife Emma Heming rarely released a video 15 years ago on IG during the New Years Eve and expressed her feelings to fans.

Emma Hemming released a video of her skiing with Bruce 15 years ago. She said: “On that winter 15 years ago, I fell in love with him.”

In the public video, Willie and Hemming are laughing and laughing, skiing in the winter snow. Taking a selfie with his phone and screaming with excitement, Willie can also be seen smiling very happily in the clip.

Heming released a video of Bruce and his family having fun in the new year. She said: “We always have a good time.”

After Heming released the video, fans commented “This makes my heart glow.”, “Please get better soon”, “Such a beautiful and romantic memory”, “This is so perfect…”, “Oh my god, It’s like the movie, it’s so cute…”.

Bruce Wiley has appeared in dozens of films since the 1980s, gaining prominence for the television series Two-Faced Angels (1985-1989) and the Hollywood action series Die Hard ( Taiwan translated it as “Ultimate Detective”, Die Hard) series of films became famous, and the film contracts continued to be well-known all over the world.

