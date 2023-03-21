Hollywood “tough guy” Bruce Willie announced his retirement last year due to aphasia. Bruce Willie celebrated his 68th birthday a few days ago, and the whole family gathered to celebrate his birthday. This is also the first birthday of Bruce Willie after he was diagnosed with dementia.

On Bruce Willis’ 68th birthday, his current wife Emma and their children, as well as his ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters, all showed up to celebrate together. Demi Moore shared the short video taken on the spot on IG, and wrote: “I am very glad that we can celebrate you (Bruce Willie) today, thank you for your love and warm wishes.”

In the film, Bruce Willie happily sang happy birthday songs and cheered with everyone, and seemed to be in good spirits.

Emma also uploaded a video on the social platform, in which she mentioned: “Today is my husband’s birthday, but I greet and spend my morning with tears, you can tell from my swollen eyes and runny nose You can see that in your nose,” Emma explained. “I think it’s important for people to see the different sides. People tell me you’re so strong and I don’t know how you do it. Not having a choice to face it all, I wish I had”, Emma said frankly: “I have two children to raise, sometimes in life you have to get over it, but I still have sad moments every day Time, today, on his (Bruce Willie’s) birthday.”

Bruce Willie was once a Hollywood action movie superstar. This year, he was determined that his aphasia was caused by “frontotemporal dementia”. His family worried that Bruce Willie would forget everything, so they seized the opportunity to create beautiful memories with him.

Editor in charge: Jue Yi

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.