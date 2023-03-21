Home Entertainment Bruce Willie’s recent situation exposed his wife’s confession that “spending the morning with tears” | Bruce Willie | Bruce Willie Dementia | Bruce Willie’s Birthday | Bruce Willie’s Ex-Wife | Demi Moore |
Entertainment

Bruce Willie’s recent situation exposed his wife’s confession that “spending the morning with tears” | Bruce Willie | Bruce Willie Dementia | Bruce Willie’s Birthday | Bruce Willie’s Ex-Wife | Demi Moore |

by admin
Bruce Willie’s recent situation exposed his wife’s confession that “spending the morning with tears” | Bruce Willie | Bruce Willie Dementia | Bruce Willie’s Birthday | Bruce Willie’s Ex-Wife | Demi Moore |

[Voice of Hope, March 20, 2023](comprehensive report by our reporter Zhang Guilan)

Hollywood “tough guy” Bruce Willie announced his retirement last year due to aphasia. Bruce Willie celebrated his 68th birthday a few days ago, and the whole family gathered to celebrate his birthday. This is also the first birthday of Bruce Willie after he was diagnosed with dementia.

On Bruce Willis’ 68th birthday, his current wife Emma and their children, as well as his ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters, all showed up to celebrate together. Demi Moore shared the short video taken on the spot on IG, and wrote: “I am very glad that we can celebrate you (Bruce Willie) today, thank you for your love and warm wishes.”

In the film, Bruce Willie happily sang happy birthday songs and cheered with everyone, and seemed to be in good spirits.

Emma also uploaded a video on the social platform, in which she mentioned: “Today is my husband’s birthday, but I greet and spend my morning with tears, you can tell from my swollen eyes and runny nose You can see that in your nose,” Emma explained. “I think it’s important for people to see the different sides. People tell me you’re so strong and I don’t know how you do it. Not having a choice to face it all, I wish I had”, Emma said frankly: “I have two children to raise, sometimes in life you have to get over it, but I still have sad moments every day Time, today, on his (Bruce Willie’s) birthday.”

See also  Chen Kaige’s son, Chen Feiyu, responds to rumors of “dual citizenship”: In July 2021, he will officially withdraw from the US citizenship and become a Chinese citizen | Daily Business News

Bruce Willie was once a Hollywood action movie superstar. This year, he was determined that his aphasia was caused by “frontotemporal dementia”. His family worried that Bruce Willie would forget everything, so they seized the opportunity to create beautiful memories with him.

Editor in charge: Jue Yi

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.

You may also like

Gustavo Alfaro filed a lawsuit against the Ecuadorian...

Joseph Stiglitz claimed that Brazil’s interest rates are...

San Lorenzo fell in Rosario and River continues...

Grahovac: The conversation was open and it is...

Vaccine makers are already preparing for the “human...

Rodríguez Larreta received provincial and municipal candidates

The chef of a Cordovan restaurant, nominated to...

Elections in Uruguay: Mujica already has a candidate...

Fiat Cronos, look at how the range of...

Formal private employment in Córdoba, 7% higher than...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy