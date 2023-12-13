Home » Bruce Willis’ Health Deteriorates: Family Shares Update on Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis
Entertainment

Bruce Willis’ Health Deteriorates: Family Shares Update on Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis

by admin
Bruce Willis’ Health Deteriorates: Family Shares Update on Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis

Beloved Hollywood actor Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia

Last February, the family of Bruce Willis announced that he is suffering from frontotemporal dementia, causing uncertainty among his thousands of fans. In recent months, there has been an accelerated worsening of the actor’s health, and every report shared by the family is a blow to his followers.

According to ‘Us Weekly’, a supposed friend of Bruce assured that, “he has good days and bad days, but in the last two months there have been many more bad days than good.”

Bruce Willis, who turned 68 after being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, is experiencing a declining health condition, and his family is absorbing every moment they spend with him. “Nobody knows how much time Bruce has left, so they are focusing on being close to the people he loves and being reminded of the happy holidays of the past,” the insider revealed. His wife Emma Heming shared various stories on Instagram where she told how the actor is feeling, and disclosed that the illness is getting worse.

After spending the 2022 holiday season with his family, his ex-wife Demi Moore revealed the state of health of Bruce Willis. “Our family wanted to begin by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support, and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis,” Demi began. She also mentioned that the actor’s condition has progressed, and he now has a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

Dementia has no treatment, and living in the world of dementia leaves slim options. The situation is getting more complicated by the moment, and his illness has been evolving more and more, making it very difficult to have a normal conversation with the actor. As his illness took a toll on him in recent years, there were fewer films in which he appeared and various health conditions caused shorter scripts before filming.

See also  Twelve constellations daily fortune prediction for October 4, 2022_ideas_aspects_things

The beloved actor’s fans continue to show an outpour of love and support amid this difficult time.

You may also like

How much did the blue dollar close at...

Tom Cruise is in love, but his new...

The incredible record of the Porsche 911: the...

Experiencing a Trendy and Social Evening at LeDong...

Exploring the Different Types of Smoking Products From...

What To Do After Meeting An Online Date?

which club has the most titles

Netflix Engagement Report Reveals Top Shows and Movies,...

Aldo Coppola, master of innovation and entrepreneurship

Madame Web: New Independent Film in the Spider-Man...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy