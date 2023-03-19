Home Entertainment Bruce Willis with dementia: He should watch his own films – with Arnold & Sylvester! | Entertainment
Bruce Willis with dementia: He should watch his own films – with Arnold & Sylvester!

Bruce Willis with dementia: He should watch his own films – with Arnold & Sylvester! | Entertainment

These action stars stick together – even when the camera is no longer rolling!

The family of Bruce Willis (67) selflessly takes care of the actor who suffers from dementia – and is now going unusual ways.

In order to reactivate his memory, prominent companions such as Sylvester Stallone (76) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (75) and Jason Statham (55) have pledged their support. They all starred, like Bruce, in the movie The Expendables 2.

Willis in Die Hard, one of his most famous films

Foto: picture-alliance / dpa

The plan: Willis is to watch his old films like the “Die Hard” trilogy and TV series like “The Model and the Snoop” in his Beverly Hills mansion, according to several US media reports.

But the action hero shouldn’t do it alonebut together with his wife Emma (44), his five daughters and his former colleagues.

The idea for this came from Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore (60), like a friend of the acting star, told the US magazine „Radar Online“ betrayed.

“It is a great comfort to Bruce and his loved ones that he can count on so much kindness and love. The dude is a hero among his Hollywood peers, even when the situation is incredibly tough for everyone,” the pal continued.

Bruce Willis suffers from frontotemporal dementia. In this disease, nerve cells are first degraded in the forehead and temple area of ​​the brain. Willis had already ended his career due to illness in March 2022.

