BRUJERIA – Release first single from forthcoming album

Mexican death grind band BRUJERIA announce their new fifth studio album Esto Es Brujeria with the single “Mochado”, which will be released on September 15th, 2023 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Mexican death-grind band BRUJERIA have captured the world of cartels and ritualistic killings with a brutal force that befits the time when Compton arrived in pop culture via NWA. On September 15th the band will unleash their fifth album Esto Es Brujeria to the world via Nuclear Blast Records.

Today the band releases the first single from the album entitled “Mochado”. Check out the video to get a first taste of the album.

Juan Brujo from BRUJERIA comments: „So that you feel and know the Mexican power with ancient roots up to modern social networks, which is transmitted with brutal and rabid songs! THIS IS WITCHCRAFT.“ Translation from English: “Feel and recognize the Mexican power with ancient roots through to the modern world of social media, transmitted with violent and angry songs! ESTO ES BRUJERIA”

“Esto Es Brujeria” was recorded worldwide at the following studios: Dog Run Studio in Riverside, CA; Total Annihilation Studios in East Los Angeles, CA; Robanna’s in Birmingham, UK; and Audiocustom in Santiago, Chile. The production of the album was handled by the band themselves, with Eddie Casillas, Eddie Rivas and Miguel Seco working on the technique together. The mixing and mastering of the album was done by Seba Puente, who was also part of the engineering team. The album artwork was designed by Gary Ronaldson. Their metal mascot, Coco Loco, emblazoned on the gruesome cover, returned with Esto Es Brujeria.

this is witchcraft – Tracklisting:

01. This Is Witchcraft

02. The Blowout Pattern

03. Deep State

04. Angry Witch

05. G-A-K

06. Your Crazy Life

07. Mexorcist

08. Beast Of Death

09. Politically Correct

10. Mochado

11. Lost In Space

12. I Hate That I Love

13. Testament 3.0

14. Covid-666

15. Lord Nazi Ruso

16. Cocaine

WITCHCRAFT live:

‚Killing Güeros – 30th Anniversary Tourr‘

06.07. CZ Trutnov – Obscene Extreme

07.07. DE Erfurt – From Hell

08.07. DE Weinheim – Café Central

09.07. DE Düsseldorf – Pitcher

10.07. TBA

11.07. DE Hamburg – Logo

12.07. SEE Malmö – Plan B

14.07. SEE Gavle – Gefle Metal Fest

16.07. FI Helsinki – On The Rocks

17.07. EE Tallinn – Sveta

18.07. LV Riga – Black Friday

19.07. LT Kaunas – Lemmy Club

20.07. PL Warsaw – Hydrogazadka

21.07. SK Kosice – Colosseum

22.07. HU Budapest – Dürer Garden

23.07. AT Vienna – Viper Room

24.07. RS Novi Sad – SKCNS Factory

25.07. SI Tolmin – Tolminator Fest

27.07. IT Turin – Ziggy Club

28.07. IT Cagliari – The Cave

29.07. IT Padova – Curtarock Festival

30.07. HR Pula – Kotac Club

WITCHCRAFT is:

Juan Brujo, Sangron | vocals

Ghost | vowels

Pinche Peach | Vocals

The Enraged | vowels

The Criminal | guitars

The Bewitched | guitars

fungus | bass

The Cynic | bass

