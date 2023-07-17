BRUJERIA – Release first single from forthcoming album

Mexican death grind band BRUJERIA announce their new fifth studio album Esto Es Brujeria with the single “Mochado”, which will be released on September 15th, 2023 via Nuclear Blast Records.
Mexican death-grind band BRUJERIA have captured the world of cartels and ritualistic killings with a brutal force that befits the time when Compton arrived in pop culture via NWA. On September 15th the band will unleash their fifth album Esto Es Brujeria to the world via Nuclear Blast Records.
Today the band releases the first single from the album entitled “Mochado”. Check out the video to get a first taste of the album.
Juan Brujo from BRUJERIA comments: „So that you feel and know the Mexican power with ancient roots up to modern social networks, which is transmitted with brutal and rabid songs! THIS IS WITCHCRAFT.“ Translation from English: “Feel and recognize the Mexican power with ancient roots through to the modern world of social media, transmitted with violent and angry songs! ESTO ES BRUJERIA”
Stream the new single ‘Mochado’ HERE
Watch the video for ‘Mochado’:
“Esto Es Brujeria” was recorded worldwide at the following studios: Dog Run Studio in Riverside, CA; Total Annihilation Studios in East Los Angeles, CA; Robanna’s in Birmingham, UK; and Audiocustom in Santiago, Chile. The production of the album was handled by the band themselves, with Eddie Casillas, Eddie Rivas and Miguel Seco working on the technique together. The mixing and mastering of the album was done by Seba Puente, who was also part of the engineering team. The album artwork was designed by Gary Ronaldson. Their metal mascot, Coco Loco, emblazoned on the gruesome cover, returned with Esto Es Brujeria.
this is witchcraft – Tracklisting:
01. This Is Witchcraft
02. The Blowout Pattern
03. Deep State
04. Angry Witch
05. G-A-K
06. Your Crazy Life
07. Mexorcist
08. Beast Of Death
09. Politically Correct
10. Mochado
11. Lost In Space
12. I Hate That I Love
13. Testament 3.0
14. Covid-666
15. Lord Nazi Ruso
16. Cocaine
WITCHCRAFT live:
‚Killing Güeros – 30th Anniversary Tourr‘
06.07. CZ Trutnov – Obscene Extreme
07.07. DE Erfurt – From Hell
08.07. DE Weinheim – Café Central
09.07. DE Düsseldorf – Pitcher
10.07. TBA
11.07. DE Hamburg – Logo
12.07. SEE Malmö – Plan B
14.07. SEE Gavle – Gefle Metal Fest
16.07. FI Helsinki – On The Rocks
17.07. EE Tallinn – Sveta
18.07. LV Riga – Black Friday
19.07. LT Kaunas – Lemmy Club
20.07. PL Warsaw – Hydrogazadka
21.07. SK Kosice – Colosseum
22.07. HU Budapest – Dürer Garden
23.07. AT Vienna – Viper Room
24.07. RS Novi Sad – SKCNS Factory
25.07. SI Tolmin – Tolminator Fest
27.07. IT Turin – Ziggy Club
28.07. IT Cagliari – The Cave
29.07. IT Padova – Curtarock Festival
30.07. HR Pula – Kotac Club
WITCHCRAFT is:
Juan Brujo, Sangron | vocals
Ghost | vowels
Pinche Peach | Vocals
The Enraged | vowels
The Criminal | guitars
The Bewitched | guitars
fungus | bass
The Cynic | bass
Band Links
The post BRUJERIA – Release first single from upcoming album appeared first on earshot.at.