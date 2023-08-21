Home » BRUJERIA – Release video for second single
BRUJERIA – Release video for second single

BRUJERIA – Release video for second single

Mexican death grind band BRUJERIA have released the second single, the video for Bruja Encabronada, off their forthcoming fifth studio album Esto Es Brujeria, due out September 15, 2023 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Mexican death-grind band BRUJERIA have captured the world of cartels and ritualistic killings with a brutal force that befits the time when Compton arrived in pop culture via NWA. On September 15th the band will unleash their fifth album Esto Es Brujeria to the world via Nuclear Blast Records.

Bruja Encabronada” is the second single to be released from the forthcoming album. Check out the music video, which features live footage from Roel Verscheure (GRIMM Gent) and Emerik Siimessalmi.

Check out the music video for “Bruja Encabronada” here:

“Esto Es Brujeria” was recorded worldwide at the following studios: Dog Run Studio in Riverside, CA; Total Annihilation Studios in East Los Angeles, CA; Robanna’s in Birmingham, UK; and Audiocustom in Santiago, Chile. The production of the album was handled by the band themselves, with Eddie Casillas, Eddie Rivas and Miguel Seco working on the technique together. The mixing and mastering of the album was done by Seba Puente, who was also part of the engineering team. The album artwork was designed by Gary Ronaldson. Their metal mascot, Coco Loco, emblazoned on the gruesome cover, returned with Esto Es Brujeria.

this is witchcraft – Tracklisting:
01. This Is Witchcraft
02. The Blowout Pattern
03. Deep State
04. Angry Witch
05.  G-A-K
06. Your Crazy Life
07. Mexorcist
08. Beast Of Death
09. Politically Correct
10. Mochado
11. Lost In Space
12. I Hate That I Love
13. Testament 3.0
14. Covid-666
15. Lord Nazi Ruso
16. Cocaine

WITCHCRAFT is:
Juan Brujo, Sangron | vocals
Ghost | vowels
Pinche Peach | Vocals
The Enraged | vowels
The Criminal | guitars
The Bewitched | guitars
fungus | bass
The Cynic | bass

