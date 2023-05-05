Brunello Cucinelli celebrates the exhibition on St. Francis in London

Listen to the audio version of the article

The entrepreneur-philosopher meets the “poor man of Assisi”: Brunello Cucinelli and St. Francis united for one evening. The place is not Umbria, the homeland of both, but the National Gallery in London, facing Trafalgar Square, the square which in a few hours will witness the coronation of King Charles III, in a thrilling and electric London.

Unique retrospective

The event at the prestigious museum is unique for several reasons: it is the first time ever that the National Gallery, directed by the Italian-British Gabriele Finaldi, has dedicated an exhibition to a Catholic saint. Furthermore, it is singular that an exhibition does not focus on a painter but on a historical figure, told through iconography over the centuries. Precisely for the particularity, and also for the love for Italy, Finaldi himself, who from the Victorian wing recalled how the museum is «a small fragment of Italy on the Thames», also curated the exhibition (role, that of the curator, which museum directors usually do not cover).

The role of Brunello Cucinelli

It is also the first time that an Italian company has made an important contribution to an exhibition at the British museum: the gala evening, with a preview visit, was offered by Brunello Cucinelli. The entrepreneur has always been devoted to the Umbrian saint, patron saint of Italy, so much so that the father prior of the basilica of Assisi sits on the company’s board of directors. And indeed he made St. Francis a sort of inspiration for his idea of ​​”humanistic capitalism”, declined in the theory of gentle growth, a soft financial model compared to the turbo-capitalism that burns the resources and the future of the planet.

St. Francis as inspiration

On the other hand, St. Francis was in a certain sense the “inventor” of sustainability, with the Canticle of the Creatures, eight centuries before the word was invented. “If there is a Saint who has always been loved, it is Saint Francis, for his simple and humble lifestyle”, commented the company. A “Franciscan” model, that of Cucinelli, which proved to be a success, given that the stock was quoted at 7 euros and is now hovering around 90.

The exhibition itinerary

The visitor is transported from the first medieval panels, to relics and manuscripts up to modern films, such as the famous «Brother Sun, Sister Moon» by Franco Zeffirelli and even to Marvel comics: this pastiche of works serves to highlight how St. Francis has captured the imagination of artists over the centuries and how its appeal has transcended generations, continents and different religious traditions. On the other hand, Francis himself was also the first proponent of an inter-religious dialogue with the historic meeting before the Sultan of Egypt (in the photos above, the work by Sandro Botticelli St. Francis with angelscreated between 1475 and 1480 and the work of Sassetta – pseudonym of Stefano di Giovanni di Consolo – Saint Francis before Pope Honorius IIIcreated between 1437 and 1444).