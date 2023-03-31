Brunello CucinelliWomen’s perfume (Brunello Cucinelli for Women)andBrunello CucinelliMen’s Fragrance(Brunello Cucinelli for Men） Advertisement

On March 28, 2023, Mr. Brunello Cucinelli presented the Two exclusive Brunello Cucinelli couples for men and women born in Solomeo. Guests flocked to the venue to witness the blooming fragrance of spring together.

The new fragrance collection is presented in collaboration with EuroItalia, an outstanding Italian fragrance manufacturer. EuroItalia focuses on the development and distribution of high-end fragrances and enjoys a high reputation internationally. The new fragrances are full of sincerity, and each one is unique, representing the beauty culture and exquisite craftsmanship that the Brunello Cucinelli fashion house has always followed, and perfectly fits with the concept of innovation and sustainable human development.

Inspired by nature. Umbria, the habitat of the soul, exudes the natural atmosphere inspired by the new fragrance. Multiple aromas meet unexpectedly and merge into a natural harmony. Such as the quiet cypress trees dotted with rolling hills; the eternal history carried by the quiet village; the art treasures of the Middle Ages; the spirituality and power inspired by human ideals.

The elegant taste of perfumer Daphné Bugey brings out the simplicity and luxury of Brunello Cucinelli Fragrance for Women. Sweet chestnut, bergamot, citrus, orange blossom, pink pepper and precious wood tone meet gently, graceful and charming. The men’s fragrance is soaked in the olfactory art of French perfumer Olivier Cresp (Olivier Cresp), which reproduces the charm of cypress, and makes other restraints such as spicy juniper, angelica, black pepper, sage and ginger Precious spices dance with it to create a masterpiece.

The painstaking efforts devoted to the two special fragrances are also an expression of the lifestyle philosophy of the fashion house from Solomeo. The deep relationship between the Cucinelli family and the Sgariboldi family started this long and comfortable learning journey. The common vision of focusing on details and pursuing excellent quality, adhering to the most authentic concept of Italian manufacturing, has achieved the birth of perfume.

The Cucinelli family and the Sgariboldi family (left) Giovanni Sgariboldi and Brunello Cucinelli (right)

Brunello Cucinelli commented:

“I am very honored that the new fragrance is finally available. We have added two new masterpieces to the aesthetic space of the fashion house, the fragrance for men and women. A few years ago, my dearest friend passed away, he was a wonderful perfumer. Atmosphere maker, a beautiful soul, I dreamed that one day, I would be able to commemorate him with a fragrance. Today I made that dream come true, a dream that I have never given up on over the years. The long wait has its special value, it made me make this choice. Think about it, from the ancient East to the modern West, perfume has always attracted men and women and accompanied them through important moments in life. In my opinion, perfume is The caress of the soul: to give the soul self-confidence, to give the soul colorful.”

Giovanni Sgariboldi commented:

“EuroItalia, like Brunello Cucinelli, insists on excellence, quality first, attention to detail, innovation and creation. Our knowledge of the market and advanced technology used in the fragrance industry allow Brunello Cucinelli’s style and design to infuse this luxurious olfactory in the artwork.”