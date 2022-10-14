Listen to the audio version of the article

Under the fresco by Mario Sironi in the Aula Magna of the Rectorate of the La Sapienza University of Rome there are those who ask him for an autograph, those who want to send him the thesis that tells the story, those who take a selfie with him: Brunello Cucinelli seeks to answer everyone, in toga and touch and just awarded the honorary doctorate in Management, Banking and Commodity Sciences, conferred by the Roman university. If the students who have populated the classroom aspire to him as a star, it is certain because they consider him a successful entrepreneur, but also because they share his formula of “humanistic capitalism” and consider it the main way to reshape the economy in a more sense. fair and sustainable. «I chose to make cashmere sweaters because they last over time, they can be bequeathed – Cucinelli told the students -. I wanted to work for human dignity, to do a business that had a just profit, a right growth, in harmony with creation ».

It is the vision of the “honorable merchant” already outlined at the end of the fifteenth century by Benedetto Cotrugli in a manual that is part of the many inspiring readings of the Umbrian entrepreneur, awarded the highest academic recognition “for having been able to combine a successful entrepreneurial history with respect of the vocation of the territory and of social values, giving life to a new humanism of the company ”, as the director Antonella Polimeni said. “The merchant must be a good citizen,” Cucinelli exhorted, words applauded by the students as the motto of an innovative, contemporary and necessary civic entrepreneurship. “I have great expectations for the future, because Italy can go back to being a mediator of culture, as in the Renaissance – continued Cucinelli -. We have a great welfare state, which has allowed us to face the pandemic in the best way, protecting jobs. If today our prospects are for growth, it is because we maintain a productive and commercial structure, which focuses on quality production, quality that affects culture. This is why we can regain that role ».

But the most heartfelt words are for the students: “Be open to the world, discover the value of the joy of life, study the right, to have time to dedicate to the soul. And don’t listen to us too much. Do not do it especially when we transmit the obligation of fear to you. On the contrary, you must have hope ».