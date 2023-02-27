Listen to the audio version of the article

In the essay Global-Mind, published in Italy in 1997 by Baldini&Castoldi, Martin Gannon identified cultural metaphors for dozens of countries. For ours, the choice had fallen on opera, which, according to the author, linked individualism to the ability to unite talents to arrive at the best of shows. Perhaps it is no coincidence that the most used words to describe the Brunello Cucinelli collection for next autumn-winter are linked precisely to music and its theatrical representation.

The founder of the brand, now executive president and creative director, described the collection together with the heads of the women’s style office, Tiziana Pietrangeli, Giovanna Manfredi and Camilla Cucinelli: almost in unison they spoke of «stylistic melody» and «rhythms and tones that must follow an inspiration, slowing down, rising or falling when necessary». Then they showed the garments that best represent the spirit of the brand, that of the «Opera» line: very few for each season, the fruit (opere!) of creative intuitions but above all of skilled hands and ancient knowledge. Sweaters and dresses – to return to the cultural metaphor – which are at the same time unique (and require up to 70 hours of manual work) and the result of the commitment of many.

«The word worker or seamstress are little loved today. I often hear the role of the workers praised – explains Brunello Cucinelli -. The truth is that we would always like it to be other people’s children to become workers or seamstresses. Brands and companies like ours would have no future without workers and seamstresses, but we need to restore economic dignity to these jobs, as I have been repeating for many years».

Cucinelli has just taken a further step, illustrating in the latest board of directors the intention to increase the salaries of the workers who work in Solomeo by 20%, who in some cases will earn more than the white-collar workers: «I am not afraid of the reactions of analysts and investors: if we calculate the value of this decision, and I purposely use the word value instead of cost, it can get to an ebitda point. I would say that we can afford it and indeed be proud to use profit margins in this way».