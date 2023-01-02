Listen to the audio version of the article

Young people as “future sentinels of humanity”: this is the title that opens the letter that Brunello Cucinelli wrote and circulated in the days of this change of year, exhorting the new generations to trust in tomorrow, to optimism, but also to the commitment. Words that take up the speech that last October he had addressed to the students of the La Sapienza University of Rome on the occasion of the awarding of the honorary doctorate in Management Banking.

La Sapienza, honorary doctorate for Brunello Cucinelli

«I love you deeply, and I see you all with the eyes of a father and of a man who always thinks with his soul turned towards the future – writes Cucinelli -. You are to me like the salt of the earth, adults and sentinels of tomorrow, deserving, like any other human being, to live pursuing happiness. Your eyes are luminous and full of great energy: I always recognize something in you that ranges from joy, to hope, and in part, at times, even to disappointment. The fluid that emanates from your eyes is so vital that, even when I find myself in work circumstances, instinctively, on the spot, I leave the usual form for the unusual, and I speak to you with the simplicity that unites brother to brother».

“I wasn’t much different from you at your age. Today I am a man who has followed his special dream, a person who has finally given substance to the ancient desire, born from the shining eyes of my father offended at work, the dream of living humanistically towards oneself and towards others – continues the Umbrian entrepreneur -. This, I often think, makes my intention noble. So sometimes, when we are together on some public occasion, with my eyes fixed on yours, never leaving them all the time, I like to talk to you about my life, about how today I see my childhood poverty as a gift and not as a condemnation, about as in that poverty nothing was lacking, neither food nor, above all, happiness, and this happiness, which was true wealth, I found every day in the beauty of nature: the dawns white as lilies, the skies dazzling with blue and red, the first sun slowly drying the silver dew, the murmuring music of the rain in the wood, the noble procession of the seasons».

«I often tell you how wealth is not, as it may seem, a light weight to bear, and only if you know how to transform it into a gift is it acceptable for the right man. You may encounter pain in life, unfortunately, as an insidious enemy waiting for everyone hidden in tomorrow. But at the same time, as many ancient sages taught, pain is a gift, and as Oscar Wilde said in particular, who had it as a companion for over two years in Reading prison, “it is the most sensitive of all created things” I am speaking to you, moved by your youth, of the usefulness of a correct gaze on the world. If you don’t know how to look far, you won’t find many reasons for a real life. But the gaze is the viaticum of every lastingly happy life, and it is among the most precious gifts we have received from humanity. Leon Battista Alberti knew it, who had made the winged eye his artist coat of arms. The gaze is made to go far, as far as possible, fixed on the horizon, like that of Alexander the Great when he was still a child, when he spent long hours on the seashore with his eyes turned to infinity, and with his heart thrown beyond the trembling blue line that separates the sky from the water, he imagined those lands that he would soon conquer to unite the greatest cultures of the then known world», the letter continues.

“Love art, love beauty, because in them is the truth that unites the soul to the real world – he suggests -. Flee the wrath, which blocks the ways of the soul and prevents heaven from blowing its spells upon it. Up to now, also due to our fault as parents who have passed on to you the idea of ​​work almost as a punishment for not having studied, your life has sometimes been slightly clouded in hope. This is the time to walk towards a new vision: it is not easy to possess your own soul, but you are among those who know how to do it. Then, when you are moved by the flaming petals of a poppy or by the smell of a ripe fruit around which bees buzz, when the wind, which blows at its whim, will seem to you like a Mercury heralding distant lands, and the its passage will be the sweetest music, then you will be in the blissful state of hope and the glittering world that awaits you”.