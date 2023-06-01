Brutal beating in Devoto: a mechanic was attacked because he was late in delivering a vehicle

A mechanic was the victim of an episode of maximum violence last Monday night, while he was working in his vehicle repair shop located in the neighborhood of Devoted Villa. Everything was going as normal until a customer, presumably furious at the delay in the delivery of the car, entered the premises and without preamble assaulted the 62-year-old worker. As a result of the attack, the man suffered a head injury and the violent sequence was recorded by the office’s security cameras.

The attacker did not act alone, but was accompanied by two subjects dressed in dark clothing. Around 9:30 p.m. this Monday, the suspects appeared at the workshop on Tinogasta Street, belonging to a man identified as Carlos Rey, who was the victim of a brutal beating and anticipated in statements to the press that it would be the “son of a client”.

The author of the beating entered Carlos’ office, while his companions threatened and beat the rest of the workshop employees.

In the images it can be seen that the young man lashed out directly at the mechanic, who was sitting in the office, looking at his cell phone. He surprised him by beating him to the point of disfiguring his face and causing him a brain-cranial trauma (TEC).

When the victim was dizzy and about to lose consciousness, the assailant continued to deal blows and the shocking scene was recorded by security cameras.

Savage beating a young man at the exit of a nightclub in Mar del Plata

“I never had an episode like this,” said the mechanic.

Carlos Rey was treated urgently at the Zubizarreta Hospital and, once he was discharged, he spoke with the press to explain what happened.

“I took the worst part. She closed the door of my office so that nobody enters. He hit me even when I had already fallen, ”the mechanic told TN.

“I don’t fight with anyone, people can be crazy. I never had an episode like this, I don’t even know who he is, I only know that he is the son of a client. They were finishing the car, they were polishing it. A crash had been arranged for him, ”explained the victim of the attack.

On the other hand, Rey explained that he “is not afraid” to see the subjects who beat him again: “I’m not afraid to cross them, neither is he. If they want to come, let them come, I didn’t hurt them or humiliate them or anything, I was just building a car for them.”

CA/ED