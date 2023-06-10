Brutalist style matchbox house | Open House with Claudia Cheron König

Photos: Personal archive / Disclosure

In the neighborhood of Butantã, in São Paulo, is located the project that the renowned architect Abrahão Sanovicz built to be his family home. In the shape of a matchbox, with removable walls, lots of concrete and following the brutalist style of the Escola Paulista, it was his residence for many years and, later, his son’s residence, until Claudia Cheron König decided to buy the property.

A real architectural find, the house had to go through some changes to receive Claudia’s family. The main one was the full integration of the living room with the kitchen, environments that can also be seen from the second floor through the large glass windows that have taken the place of the walls. The architect responsible for the renovation was Enzo Sobocinski, who took on the task of giving the house a new look without losing its brutalist essence.

At this week’s Open House, I visited Claudia’s “Matchbox” and was able to check all the details of the project in detail. These are solutions and techniques that impress with their simplicity and intelligence, such as the construction’s lost box slab system and the thermal and acoustic comfort of the house. For these reasons, the full video is unmissable! I also called the architect responsible for the renovation, Enzo Sobocinski, to explain the history of the project and its original architect, Abrahão Sanovicz.

Valentine’s House: What was the original design intent?

Claudia Cheron Koenig: The house was designed by the architect Abrahão Sanovicz and it was to be his residence, with his wife and three children.

C.V.: About the shape of the house, could you comment better on the name “matchbox”?

Claudia Cheron Koenig: The house was made in the shape of a “matchbox”. With the exception of the outer walls, all of them can be removed, which gives a lot of flexibility to adapt the house to the needs of families at different times.”

C.V.: What was the main idea of ​​the reform?

Claudia Cheron Koenig: The idea of ​​the renovation was to bring the project as close as possible to the original project, taking advantage of the innovations in the frames to bring greater thermal comfort to the house.

C.V.: Why did you choose to integrate environments?

Claudia Cheron Koenig: The main thing was to leave the whole house open, without walls, giving a greater sense of integration with nature and the possibility of integrating all environments, which was necessary at the stage where the children are. In addition, the integration of the kitchen and living room, in addition to modernizing, better meets the current characteristics of society.