Bryan Adams [14.12.2023: Stadthalle, Graz]

A good-humoured Bryan Adams plays the almost sold-out Grazer Stadthalle for two and a half largely entertaining hours with a rich cross-section of his over forty-year career, which is peppered with many hits.

The prospect of it attracts young and old: among the visitors to the not unpleasantly crowded Graz town hall are some who must have experienced the summer of ’69 themselves; several, the 18 Until You Die 1996 could have been served at exactly the right moment of adolescence; and a surprising number who demonstrate a generational advancement in the Canadian’s audience – like June (?), who celebrates her 16th birthday at the Brian Adams show (and gets a serenade and a hug on stage before two further rounds for anniversaries in the audience will follow).

In general, Adams is the approachable evergreen, stealing his cell phone from a viewer, chatting from the stage, noticing the signs he brought with him and shirtless elves. To do this, he always takes a step back and leaves the spotlight to his band (and especially his guitar buddy Keith Scott). The Dudes of Leisure present with a playful, experienced confidence and have authentic fun with the thing together with their leader. Which underlines the friendly, uncomplicated and down-to-earth impression that Bryan Adams conveys.

The 64-year-old’s set list of over 30 songs is a little too detailed – because about one Go Down Rockin‘ (which is rather subdued as filler until its final stomping animation departure), I’ve Been Looking for You The current single doesn’t go beyond the more mediocre standard What If There Were No Sides At All remains musically insignificant despite its moral weight, and with all the love, all (title) numbers of Bryan Adams albums for a good 20 years (like Room Service, Shine a Light or So Happy it Hurts) are pretty simple banalities with an instant catchy tune on a children’s song level – yes, you’re happy to give the musician credit for this detail, which adds a few lengths to the evening.

The set started at 8 p.m. with an air cushion car flying through the hall on four drones (instead of a support act that really didn’t go off), which caused excitement at least in the short term Kick Assthe shortened double Can’t Stop This Thing We Started and Someday as well as 18 Until You Die finally a strong start ahead Please Forgive Me for the first time really shows the audience’s lyrical confidence as a thousand-voice choir: the good atmosphere prevails on and in front of the stage.

Adams introduces himself partly in German, for “Dad Song“ You Belong to Me he calls out a dance contest, the cameraman goes on stage and the audience enjoys seeing themselves on the video wall. It’s only Love is dedicated to Tina Tuener and gets next to one What’s Love Got To Do With It-Reference even an elaborate guitar solo while the Spirit-Songs Always Return and Here I Am are presented limited to piano and acoustic guitar – at When You‘re Gone and the magnificent finale Straight From the Heart, All for Love as well as Christmas Time (after a moving speech about the state of things in this world) Adams is even left alone on the stage.

The more or less request passage of the set list is included Open Road (which Bryan himself actually wants for the surviving wife of her truck driver Fred – and then somewhat hastily delivers at least the first verse and chorus of the number), the really fine one Always Have, Always Will and the hint of pre-programming Let’s Make a Night to Remember filled – which was also declared a fan request Cuts Like a Knife is actually already part of the regular part of the evening. Everything fits!

While there is nothing negative to say about the organization, the sound and the light show, it is also welcome that Adams foregoes the nonsense called an encore, and especially between all these scenes Summer of ’69 As expected, the bank that is, in itself, a safe bank wants to achieve a celebrated triumph Heaven doesn’t work in an unfavorably lively new uptempo version and leaves a somewhat frustrating aftertaste in an otherwise solidly satisfying concert experience with no expiration date or age restrictions.

Setlist:

Kick Ass

Can’t Stop This Thing We Started

Somebody

18 to I Die

Please Forgive Me

Shine a Light

Room Service

Heaven

Go Down Rockin‘

It’s Only Love

Play Video

3 x Happy Birthday to You

You Belong to Me

I’ve Been Looking for You

The Only Thing That Looks Good on Me Is You

When You Love Someone

I Will Always Return

Here I Am

When You’re Gone

Thought I’d Died and Gone to Heaven

(Everything I Do) I Do It for You

Back to You

So Happy It Hurts

Run to You

Summer of ’69

What If There Were No Sides At All

Open Road

Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?

Always Have, Always Will

Let’s Make a Night to Remember

Cuts Like a Knife

Straight From the Heart

All for Love

Christmas Time

