Bryan Cranston, from ‘Breaking Bad’ to ‘breaking life’: far from the sets and social networks

Bryan Cranston he is on the big screen with Asteroid City, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival; and on the small screen, again with Breaking Badwhich was relaunched for the fifteenth anniversary of the series.

Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden: a married couple of 34 years.

But in real lifeBryan Cranston is in “breaking life” mode. And not because he has made a terminal decision about his life, but about his career as an actor and businessman. The protagonist of Breaking Bad y Asteroid City, Among other titles, a work break was proposed that includes the sale of his production company and part of Dos Hombres, the mezcal brand that he has in partnership with Aaron Paul, co-star of Breaking Bad.

Cranston wants to reframe how to approach new characters.

Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden: a married couple of 34 years

Although he is three years away from turning 70, the actor wants to arrive light of certain obligations to focus on his family, especially with Robin Dearden, his wife of 34 years. “My wife and I have been in therapy together since before we got married,” Bryan Cranston told the magazine. GQ. “I love my wife and we want to go all the way together, but I want to do it in a healthy way. I mean, I don’t want us to be together just because I’m with someone, or because I’m not alone. I would not like to get to that situation of going into a restaurant together and sitting at the table without wanting to talk to each other, ”she said.

Aaron Paul y Bryan Cranston: de Breaking Bad to partners in mezcal Two men.

This “paradigm shift,” as Cranston calls it, would last no less than six months. It also implies a change of geography: he would leave the United States to move to France, to a town about which many details he prefers not to give so that his stay is as he imagines it. “First, It will allow me to spend time with Robin (Dearden) in a different way. to what were these last 25 years. That is, that she is not the wife of a celebrity, but that we both live as a married couple who love each other, who have new projects, goals and hopes,” Cranston wrote on Instagram.

A town in France would be the place chosen by Bryan Cranston to spend his sabbatical time

This impasse, for Bryan Cranston, is also a reset of his career. “I feel that I’m running out of new ideas on how to interpret the characters that they offer me”, expressed the actor. “Therefore, venturing into a broader, different life experience is an opportunity to inquire about myself, and to prepare for any role that is offered to me in a more authentic way,” he said.

In this personal search and as a couple, Bryan Cranston imagines himself in that town of which he does not give information, learning a different language, its gastronomy, and even dedicating himself to gardening. And no sitting and reading scripts by the fireplace.but in any case, said the actor, “to reread the adventures of huckleberryy Finn o Moby Dick, to generate new topics to talk about during dinner.” Also “once I finish some issues that remain pending, in this future pause that I plan, I will disconnect from social networks.”

NO / ED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

