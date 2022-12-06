Home Entertainment “BTS” Jin enlists in the army soon, the company tells fans not to see him off | BTS | The Epoch Times
Entertainment

“BTS” Jin enlists in the army soon, the company tells fans not to see him off | BTS | The Epoch Times

by admin
“BTS” Jin enlists in the army soon, the company tells fans not to see him off | BTS | The Epoch Times

[The Epoch Times, December 06, 2022](Compiled and reported by Epoch Times reporter Le Huixuan) On the 6th, the Korean entertainment company BIGHIT MUSIC announced through the official fan community that its artist BTS member JIN (Jin Suozhen) He will officially enlist in the army on the 13th of this month. Fans are urged not to go to the scene to see him off, to avoid the danger caused by crowds.

BIGHIT MUSIC stated: “In order to fulfill the obligation of military service, Jin will enlist as an active soldier in the army, and there will be no other official activities on the day of entering the recruit education team. The enlistment ceremony of the recruit education team is an occasion where most officers and soldiers and their families will be held together. In order to prevent confusion caused by the scene Safety accident, I hope fans don’t visit the scene, everyone just send farewell and encouragement with heart.”

The brokerage company also reminded fans: “Pay special attention to the unnecessary losses caused by the unauthorized use of artist IP (sales) of various tours or package products, etc. The company plans to take additional measures against the commercial behavior of unauthorized use of artist IP. .”

Finally, the company said: “Until the day when JIN fulfills his military service obligations and returns to health, please support and love us a lot.”

South Korea’s News1 news network reported today that according to military sources, Jin will enlist in the recruit education team of the 5th Infantry Division of Yeoncheon Army, Gyeonggi Province on the 13th, and will receive training here before being assigned to the army.

See also  "My Police" releases a new trailer for the forbidden love of years of entanglement | My Police_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

Editor in charge: Liang Mengzhu

You may also like

From Urban Fitness comes bioelectric training with the...

Too deep!The prizes of the paper stacking game...

Casino free spin bonuses – the devil is...

Billionaire Recruits Moon Landing Tour Group Korea’s First...

Regrets after the serialization of “Slam Dunk” movie...

Culture, Sangiuliano: “The environment is also in works...

JD.com’s main book list for December released World...

This week’s astrology Mercury and Venus enter Capricorn:...

Skincare is the new frontier

A Closer Look at the NOCTA x Nike...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy