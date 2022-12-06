[The Epoch Times, December 06, 2022](Compiled and reported by Epoch Times reporter Le Huixuan) On the 6th, the Korean entertainment company BIGHIT MUSIC announced through the official fan community that its artist BTS member JIN (Jin Suozhen) He will officially enlist in the army on the 13th of this month. Fans are urged not to go to the scene to see him off, to avoid the danger caused by crowds.

BIGHIT MUSIC stated: “In order to fulfill the obligation of military service, Jin will enlist as an active soldier in the army, and there will be no other official activities on the day of entering the recruit education team. The enlistment ceremony of the recruit education team is an occasion where most officers and soldiers and their families will be held together. In order to prevent confusion caused by the scene Safety accident, I hope fans don’t visit the scene, everyone just send farewell and encouragement with heart.”

The brokerage company also reminded fans: “Pay special attention to the unnecessary losses caused by the unauthorized use of artist IP (sales) of various tours or package products, etc. The company plans to take additional measures against the commercial behavior of unauthorized use of artist IP. .”

Finally, the company said: “Until the day when JIN fulfills his military service obligations and returns to health, please support and love us a lot.”

South Korea’s News1 news network reported today that according to military sources, Jin will enlist in the recruit education team of the 5th Infantry Division of Yeoncheon Army, Gyeonggi Province on the 13th, and will receive training here before being assigned to the army.

