BTS’ Jungkook Makes History on Billboard Hot 100 Chart with Solo Debut Song “Seven”

Title: BTS’ Jungkook Tops US Billboard’s “Hot 100” Chart with Solo Debut Song “Seven”

Subtitle: Jungkook becomes second solo K-POP artist to achieve this feat after bandmate Jimin

Seoul, South Korea – BTS member Jungkook has made history once again, as his debut solo song “Seven” has taken the top spot on the US Billboard’s main single chart, the “Hot 100.” This achievement marks the second time in the history of K-POP that a solo artist has reached the pinnacle of this prestigious chart, following Jimin’s “Like Crazy.”

Jungkook’s impressive accomplishment comes hot on the heels of his entry into the same chart, making him the 68th artist in US Billboard history to achieve this feat. The official announcement was made by the US Billboard on their social media platform on the 24th, local time, confirming that “Seven” had outperformed several well-known competitors to secure the coveted top position.

“Seven” is a melodic track that encapsulates the experience of spending a week with a loved one. Jungkook’s dulcet vocals, combined with the sophisticated pop soundscape and the rhythmic elements influenced by UK Garage, bring a unique flavor to the song.

The “Hot 100” is one of the most significant charts among the various rankings presented by the US Billboard. It factors in streaming data, broadcast scores, and sales figures from the United States to determine the rankings.

During the ranking period, “SEVEN” garnered an impressive 21.9 million streams, 6.4 million broadcast scores, and 153,000 combined digital and CD sales. With this achievement, Jungkook and Park Jimin have joined an exclusive group of K-POP artists who have topped the “Hot 100” chart, alongside their fellow BTS members.

It is worth noting that prior to Jungkook’s milestone, Psy’s global sensation “Gangnam Style” held the second position on the chart for a remarkable seven consecutive weeks in 2012, showcasing the lasting impact of K-POP on the global music scene.

Fans and industry experts are hailing Jungkook’s achievement as a testament to his immense talent and growing popularity as a solo artist. As BTS continues to break new ground on the international stage, their individual members are also making their mark, paving the way for further success and recognition for K-POP in the global music industry.

The success of “Seven” on the US Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart solidifies Jungkook’s status as a force to be reckoned with in the music world, and undoubtedly, fans can expect more remarkable achievements from him in the future.

Note: This article is based on information from Korea International Radio and US Billboard.

