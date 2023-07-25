BTS’ Jungkook Makes History on US Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart with Solo Debut Song “Seven”

BTS’ Jungkook Tops US Billboard’s “Hot 100” Chart with Solo Debut Song “Seven”

In an unprecedented achievement, BTS’ Jungkook has entered the US Billboard’s main single chart “Hot 100” with his solo debut song “Seven”, claiming the top spot simultaneously. This remarkable feat marks the second time in the history of K-POP that a solo artist has taken the number one position on the “Hot 100” chart, following JIMIN’s “Like Crazy”, who is also a member of BTS.

Jungkook, whose name is now etched in the annals of US Billboard history, is the 68th artist to achieve this feat. On the 24th of local time, US Billboard made the announcement through its official social media platforms, revealing that Jungkook’s “Seven” surpassed numerous renowned works to secure the top spot.

“Seven” is a heartfelt song that encapsulates the emotions of spending a week with a loved one. Jungkook’s velvety voice harmonizes flawlessly with the tune’s sophisticated pop undertones, particularly accentuated by the acoustic guitar and the rhythm of UK Garage, a genre of electronic music that originated in the UK during the early 1990s.

The “Hot 100” chart is widely regarded as one of the most influential rankings in the US Billboard’s repertoire of charts. Rankings are determined based on streaming data, broadcast scores, and sales data from the United States.

During the ranking period, “Seven” amassed a staggering 21.9 million streams, 6.4 million broadcast scores, and 153,000 combined digital and CD sales. Apart from Jungkook and Park Jimin, the only other K-POP artists to have topped the “Hot 100” chart are their group, BTS.

Notably, as a solo artist, PSY achieved the second position for seven consecutive weeks with his global hit “Gangnam Style” in 2012. While this achievement solidified BTS’ influence and presence in the global music industry, Jungkook’s success as a solo artist further underscores the astronomical popularity and talent of the septet.

Fans around the world have been buzzing with excitement and pride, expressing their amazement at Jungkook’s remarkable accomplishment. The news adds another chapter to the phenomenal success story of BTS, who have consistently pushed the boundaries of K-POP and shattered records with their music.

