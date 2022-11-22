[The Epoch Times, November 21, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zeng Weixin compiled and reported) The Korean popular boy group BTS member JUNG KOOK (JUNG KOOK) sang the official song for the “2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar” The theme song “Dreamers” won the top spot on the iTunes song charts in 102 countries and regions in just 13 hours after its release on the afternoon of the 20th.

Jungkook is the first Korean singer to sing the official theme song of the World Cup. He sang “Dreamers” with Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi at the opening ceremony of the World Cup held on the 20th local time. The official video of the performance has exceeded 9 million views since it was released on FIFA’s official YouTube channel for about 19 hours.

On the morning of the 21st, Jungkook shared his feelings with fans through the Weverse live broadcast. He laughed and said that the fans seemed to be more nervous than him, and revealed that he only learned the dance of the song when he was in Qatar. Although he was not completely satisfied with his performance, he was thankful that there were no major mistakes during the performance. In addition to thanking the fans who cheered him on, Jungkook also expressed that he hopes that he can make the fans proud.

For the youngest member of the team to perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup alone, the members of BTS also shared their moments of watching Jungkook’s performance in real time through channels such as the limited-time feed of their personal official IG. And Jungkook also mentioned in the live broadcast that the members cheered for him even though they were separated, which made him grateful.

Editor in charge: Xin Youan