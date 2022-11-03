Home Entertainment BTS’ Kim Taehyung swept Japan’s “K-pop idol ranking” full-time rankings jqknews
　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On November 2, according to Korean media reports, the popular boy group BTS Kim Taehyung swept the top of Japan’s “K-pop idol ranking” all-time list, showing top popularity.

In the real-time “K-pop Male Idol Ranking” poll on the popular Japanese idol ranking website “Yonhan” from October 24 to 31, BTS Kim Taehyung topped the list with 20,035 votes, a record 83 consecutive times. Monday’s record. Kim Taehyung received 15,586 votes in the “20th Generation Korean Actors” poll of the website “US-Korea”, which mainly introduces information about Korean dramas and movies, for 79 consecutive weeks.

At the same time, in K-POP JUICE’s “K-POP Idol Voting Ranking TOP100”, Kim Taehyung is firmly at the top of the daily, weekly, monthly, and all-time rankings, and continues to maintain the “All Kill 1” position. Record. In the “K-POP Idol Flower Boys General Election” conducted by another ranking site “K-board”, Kim Taehyung also ranked first for the week, month, and year.

In addition, in 2021, as an overseas artist, BTS will occupy the first place in the comprehensive ranking of the sales department of Japan’s Oricon chart for the first time.

