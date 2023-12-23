BTS Member Jimin Releases Emotional Solo Song “Closer Than This” for ARMY Fans

KPOP Mico 2023-12-23T11:44:00+08:00

It’s impossible for ARMY fans not to cry after hearing this, this fan song (Ode to Fans) will spoil your fans to heaven~~~. Although all members of the popular boy band BTS are currently in the military, they still have many surprises ready for fans. Member Jimin recently released a solo song “Closer Than This”, which is full of memories that have made many fans happy. I was so moved when I saw him crying.

The content of “Closer Than This” describes a promise to fans. We are not parting, but just temporarily apart for a while. No matter the season changes, no matter what happens, I will never let go of your hand. There are many keywords in the lyrics. It is also a memory that only exists between members and fans. It is quite touching to watch it.

The song also hit #1 on iTunes in 90 countries, topped the “Top Songs” chart, and also ranked #1 on YouTube’s “Global Music Video Trends” shortly after its release, per frame. They all record Jimin’s career history in the past 10 years and are worth collecting.

BIGHIT MUSIC released the MV for “Closer Than This” and the number of views is approaching 5 million (showing 4.27 million at the time of writing). Fans are encouraged to check it out and support Jimin’s latest release.

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network. All Rights Reserved.

Share this: Facebook

X

