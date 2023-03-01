KPOP



People in the industry roughly estimate that BTS BTS members can earn money to buy a house just by posting a professional post (advertisement).

Jung Kook, a member of BTS who is extremely popular all over the world, not only appeared in the opening song of the World Cup by himself at the end of last year, but also broke through 50 million followers on IG in January this year, but suddenly deleted his account , making everyone very worried about his state.

Tian Jungkook also immediately posted a clarification on the social platform Weverse: “I deleted Instagram, not because I was hacked, I just deleted it because I didn’t use it, please don’t worry!” The tone of the text used is also very lively, more He said that he will often live broadcast on Weverse, and he will not continue to use IG in the future, so let me tell you first.

Generally, if a celebrity deletes his IG account, he will not go to another platform to explain to his fans, maybe because he is worried that fans will worry about him (and he still has an account with more than 50 million fans), so he also made a special post to let everyone know. It’s a real fan idol~!

Netizens also left messages: “Jungkook, do whatever you want~”, “It really takes a lot of determination”, “If you don’t want to do it, don’t force yourself, the pressure is already great”, “I don’t know Why do I suddenly feel very refreshed”, “I really think he is so handsome”, “50 million followers disappeared in an instant, I admire him”, “I think he may be relieved the moment he deleted it”, ” I don’t use IG either, we have something in common, my girlfriend keeps asking me why I don’t use it, and I’ll reply him: BTS Jungkook doesn’t use it either!”

▼The opening stage of Jungkook World Cup has exceeded 110 million viewers:

