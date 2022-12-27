Photo : YONHAP News

Korea International Radio reported: Bangtan Boys (BTS) member RM’s “Indigo” ranked third on the US Billboard Top 200 album list, setting the highest record for a Korean solo artist.

US Billboard announced on the 26th local time in a related report on the preview chart that RM became the first member of BTS to have an album that entered the top ten of the Billboard 200 album chart.

The Billboard Top 200 Album Chart is a ranking of album sales after calculating the sales of traditional albums such as physical records, the number of streaming media playbacks converted into album sales (SEA), and the number of digital music downloads converted into album sales (TEA). .

According to statistics, among the 83,000 record sales achieved by “Indigo”, 79,000 physical CDs were sold, and 4,000 album sales were converted from the number of streaming media plays.

After “Indigo” was released, it ranked No. 15 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart in its first week on December 17, and did not enter the charts the following week. However, with the recent release of physical CDs, record sales have increased, allowing it to once again enter the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart at No. 3, which is also the highest ranking for a Korean solo artist.

In July this year, Nayeon of the Korean girl group TWICE ranked seventh on the Billboard Top 200 album list with her first solo album “IM NAYEON”, setting the best record for a Korean solo singer before.

A person from the US Billboard said that after BTS member J-hope’s “Jack In The Box” ranked 17th on the Billboard 200 album list, RM is the second BTS to enter as a solo artist in 2022. members of the list.



