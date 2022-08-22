[Epoch Times, August 22, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zeng Weixin compiled and reported) The personal official IG (Instagram) of V (Kim Taehyung), a member of the popular Korean boy group BTS (Kim Taehyung), exceeded 5,000 on the morning of the 20th. Thousands of people follow. As a result, V became the first Korean man to achieve this achievement, and at the same time reached 20 million to 50 million IG users in the shortest time.

V, who debuted in 2013, opened his personal official IG on December 6 last year. The account was followed by 1 million people in 43 minutes and 10 million in 4 hours and 52 minutes, breaking two Guinness World Records. , Taiwan translation: Guinness World Records).

And V’s official IG reached 20 million followers 28 hours and 28 minutes after it was opened. The number of followers on this account reached 30 million in January this year, and reached 40 million in April. From January to June this year, V maintained the top spot in the “Increased Number of IG Followers in Korea”.

V, who reached 50 million followers in just eight months, is not only an IG user who has reached 20 million to 50 million followers in the shortest time, but he is also one of only ten users in the world with “20 million likes”. It is the only user in Korea and Asia to achieve this result.

After V’s IG account reached 50 million followers on the 20th, the hashtags “#TaehyungInstagram50M” and “#ICONIC THV 50MILLION”, which were used to celebrate V’s achievement, also ranked first and second in Twitter’s global trend list respectively.

