　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cnOn November 14, according to Korean media reports, the current popular boy group BTS has won the “Biggest Fans” award of “MTV EMA” for 5 consecutive years, and its popularity is extremely high.

BTS has won the “Biggest Fans” award for five consecutive years at the “MTV Europe Music Awards” (hereinafter referred to as “MTV EMA”), the largest music awards ceremony in Europe.

On the 13th local time at the ‘2022 MTV EMA’ held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany, BTS received the ‘Biggest Fans’ award. So far, BTS has won the “Biggest Fans” award for five consecutive years since 2018.

BTS started with the “Best Korean Act” award in 2015, won 2 awards in 2018, “Best Group” and “Biggest Fans”, and won 3 awards in 2019, including “Best Group”, “Best Live”, and “Biggest Fans”. awards. Then in 2020, he won 4 awards including “Best Song”, “Best Group”, “Best Virtual Live”, “Biggest Fans”, and in 2021, he won “Best Pop”, “Best K-POP”, “Best Group”, “Biggest Fans” and 4 other awards.

