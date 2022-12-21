[TheEpochTimesDecember192022](Epoch Times reporter Le Huixuan compiles and reports) South Korea’s Gallup (Gallup) announced on the 19th the 2022 “Most Dazzling Singer of the Year” poll, the results show that 13-39 years old Among the interviewees, BTS won with a support rate of 29.4%, and it is also BTS’ top spot for five consecutive years since 2018.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has set new records in the history of global popular music and has become the most influential Korean boy group. Since the members will serve in the military one after another, group activities have been interrupted since the release of the best album “Proof” in June this year, and they are now carrying out individual activities.

Among the respondents aged 13 to 39, the popular female singer IU ranked second with a support rate of 26.6%. She won the first place in 2014 and 2017. Since 2011, her name has appeared every year On the top ten list of “Most Dazzling Singers of the Year”.

BLACKPINK won the third place (16.6%), IVE (13.0%) won the fourth place, New Jeans and Lin Yingxiong won the fifth place together (6.5%).

Among the respondents over the age of 40, enka singer Lin Yingxiong won with a support rate of 33.0%, ranking first in the poll for three consecutive years since 2020. The second place is Zhang Yunzheng (17.2%), the third place is Yongzhuo (12.4%), Song Geren (often translated Song Jiaren) and Li Chanyuan are tied for fourth place (10.4%).

In addition, the survey was conducted three times (July-August, August-September, and November) with 5,302 people over the age of 13 in South Korea (excluding Jeju Island) to conduct surveys of Korean pop singers and groups. Survey results for favorite singers and groups.

