“Bubble Bobble Everybubble!” “Story System Information Announced_Game Information_Strait Network

The latest chapter of the classic elimination game masterpiece “Bubble Bobble Everybubble!” “will be released on Switch on May 24th. A few days ago, the official announced the latest system information and introduced the game story system. Let’s get to know it together.

“Bubble Bobble Everybubble!” “is the sequel to Taito’s popular elimination puzzle action game “Bubble Bobble”, which has been loved by players since its launch in 1994. It is also the latest game in the series that has been officially announced for home consoles since December 2021.

In this game, in addition to the story mode that allows players to conquer many levels on Rainbow Island, the game stage, it will also support the first collection of the series, and the cooperative play elements of up to four people, so that players can follow Friends and family work together side by side to overcome the level challenges in the story mode and enjoy the more evolved “Bubble Bobble” adventure fun.

After the player gradually passes through the story mode, they will gradually unlock the EX stage, new characters in the battle mode, new clothes, stage music, etc.

There are a total of 270 main levels and EX stage levels in the story mode, but the actual total number of levels in the multiplayer mode will reach 900 due to the difference in level configuration.

The memory album will record the unlocked character information, collected level music, etc., so stay tuned.