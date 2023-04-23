Home » “Bubble Bobble Everybubble!” “Story System Information Announced_Game Information_Strait Network
Entertainment

“Bubble Bobble Everybubble!” “Story System Information Announced_Game Information_Strait Network

by admin
“Bubble Bobble Everybubble!” “Story System Information Announced_Game Information_Strait Network

The latest chapter of the classic elimination game masterpiece “Bubble Bobble Everybubble!” “will be released on Switch on May 24th. A few days ago, the official announced the latest system information and introduced the game story system. Let’s get to know it together.

“Bubble Bobble Everybubble!” “is the sequel to Taito’s popular elimination puzzle action game “Bubble Bobble”, which has been loved by players since its launch in 1994. It is also the latest game in the series that has been officially announced for home consoles since December 2021.

In this game, in addition to the story mode that allows players to conquer many levels on Rainbow Island, the game stage, it will also support the first collection of the series, and the cooperative play elements of up to four people, so that players can follow Friends and family work together side by side to overcome the level challenges in the story mode and enjoy the more evolved “Bubble Bobble” adventure fun.

After the player gradually passes through the story mode, they will gradually unlock the EX stage, new characters in the battle mode, new clothes, stage music, etc.

There are a total of 270 main levels and EX stage levels in the story mode, but the actual total number of levels in the multiplayer mode will reach 900 due to the difference in level configuration.

The memory album will record the unlocked character information, collected level music, etc., so stay tuned.

Special statement:The content posted on this website is for the purpose of conveying information more intuitively. The copyright of the content belongs to the original author, which does not mean that this website agrees with his views and is responsible for its authenticity. If the content involves any legal rights of a third party, please contact [email protected] in time or click the complaint button on the right, and we will give timely feedback and complete the processing.

You may also like

The fake news, the millions and the drop...

Yuanwang Technology co-hosts the 13th Beijing Film Festival...

Special REMAX Oportunidades: a case of success

The Argentine startup that bets on the growth...

The “Red Sunday” of April 24, 1915

“K-909” will start a new season on May...

Strong collision between a car and a motorcycle...

Ubisoft’s 3A shooting game “The Division 2” experience...

Canal C expands and reaches the entire country

The Legend Continues, Olivier Thomas Appointed as Managing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy