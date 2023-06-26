Bucharest International JAZZ Competition 2024 – mica

Musicians, vocalists, bands and ensembles of all musical genres are invited to apply for the renowned Bucharest International JAZZ Competition, which will take place in July next year (5.7.-13.7.).
General Rules 2022
Applicants must be born after 1st of July 1979.
The leader of the band can be older than 45 years.
Competition Proceed
Eligibility
Bands may have up to 6 performing musicians and they may include:
instrumentalists and vocalists
instrumentalists
Vocalists
Individual musicians can apply also for the Jam Session section
Application procedure is the same for all
1st Round – Selection of semi-finalists
The admissions panel and adjudicators will evaluate each application. Recordings must have been made within the past 12 months. The application must include 2 – 3 pieces of different styles.
2nd Round – Semi-final on 5 – 11 July
Semi-finalists will perform 50 – 60 minutes in the competition’s concert hall
Semi-finalists will perform 50 – 60 minutes in an unconventional space
Semi-finalists will perform 60 – 80 minutes in jam sessions
Competitors have complete freedom in choosing their repertoire.
3rd Round – Final and Gala, on 12 – 13 July
Finalists will perform 30 – 40 minutes in the competition’s concert hall
Finalists will perform 30 – 40 minutes in an unconventional space
Competition Entry Requirements
Registration in the competition will be made based on digital documents:
application form – Annex A, Annex B, Annex C
audio recordings for the competition – mp3 /mp4 format
two different group photos, color, landscape format, min 1MB
copy of the bank confirmation for the payment of the registration fee
short presentation of the group – max. 10 lines, word format
copy of passport | identity card for EU citizens, for each group’s member
technical rider
All digital documents will be sent using www.wetransfer.com as follows:
make a folder and name it as your band
copy all digital documents in the folder
archive / compress the folder ( .zip )
send the folder by www.wetransfer.com to email [email protected]
please mention: ” Application for jazz competition – band’s name”
The registration fee for one application / group is 140 Euro and will be paid by bank transfer as follows:
Amount: 140 Euro. The payment will be sent free of charge to the payee.
Recipient: jmEvents
IBAN Account: RO82 BACX 0000 0004 3583 4003
Bank name: Unicredit Bank – Millennium Branch
Address: 88 Calea Victoriei, Bucharest
Swift Code: BACXROBU
Subject: Registration fee for BIJC for…(band’s name)
Drafts / bank cheques are not accepted.
The registration fee is non-refundable. The registration fee will be refunded only to those competitors who have complete application documents and are not accepted in the Semi-final based on the recordings.
Registration deadline is March 1, 2024 (23:59).
Confirmation of the applicants’ registration in the competition will be made before March 30, 2024.
The participants will have a professional technician and sound system along with back-line of drum kit, acoustic or digital piano, bass amplifier, guitar amplifier and microphones.
For Finalists (4-6 bands) the organisers will provide free accommodation, organised through the system of the competition, for the entire period of the Final. This offer is available only for those bands that have already used the accommodation system of the competition, being accommodated until the Final in the same hotels.
For Semifinalists the organisers make available an accommodation offer with special prices. If you are interested please make a request to [email protected]
The total amount of the prizes is 7.000 Euro: cash, in Romanian currency and concerts engagements.
Grand Prize Winner 1.200 Euro
Special Prize – Best Band 400 Euro
Special Prize – Best Vocalist 400 Euro
Special Prize – Best Jamm Session 200 Euro
3 – 5 concerts engagements for one or two finalist bands
The prize-winners will have priority in being included in the programs organized by jmEvents both nationally and abroad.
Final performers will receive diplomas, upon request. Prizes will be awarded by a Jury whose members are well known personalities of the jazz musical world. The Jury will use the standard criteria as:
style / interpretation
improvisation
technique / diction / articulation
musicality
time and rhythm
intonation
All the decisions of the Jury are final and non-appealable. The public preference will be considered for the final decision.
Each award-winner must receive his or her prize personally the next day after the Gala Concert. Any claim for the prizes after this date is not accepted.
The concerts could be broadcast by the Broadcasting Corporation or recorded for later transmission. A live or deferred broadcast by other Romanian or foreign Broadcasting Corporations is possible, as well as a complete or partial re-broadcast of the concerts on mass-media or online channels. By applying to take part in the competition, the applicants give their implied consent for this recording as well as for its transmission under the conditions mentioned above. The participants and the prize-winners have no claim to additional fees.
During the development of Bucharest International Jazz Competition, the participating bands and musicians are not allowed to perform in any other spaces except for those of this competition.
The infringement of rules has as consequence the exclusion from the competition, which is irrevocable, and/or taking pecuniary measures.
For further information: [email protected]
18th Bucharest International Jazz Competition