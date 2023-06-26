Bucharest International JAZZ Competition 2024 – mica

Musicians, vocalists, bands and ensembles of all musical genres are invited to apply for the renowned Bucharest International JAZZ Competition, which will take place in July next year (5.7.-13.7.).

General Rules 2022

Applicants must be born after 1st of July 1979.

The leader of the band can be older than 45 years.

Competition Proceed

Eligibility

Bands may have up to 6 performing musicians and they may include:

instrumentalists and vocalists

instrumentalists

Vocalists

Individual musicians can apply also for the Jam Session section

Application procedure is the same for all

1st Round – Selection of semi-finalists

The admissions panel and adjudicators will evaluate each application. Recordings must have been made within the past 12 months. The application must include 2 – 3 pieces of different styles.

2nd Round – Semi-final on 5 – 11 July

Semi-finalists will perform 50 – 60 minutes in the competition’s concert hall

Semi-finalists will perform 50 – 60 minutes in an unconventional space

Semi-finalists will perform 60 – 80 minutes in jam sessions

Competitors have complete freedom in choosing their repertoire.

3rd Round – Final and Gala, on 12 – 13 July

Finalists will perform 30 – 40 minutes in the competition’s concert hall

Finalists will perform 30 – 40 minutes in an unconventional space

Competition Entry Requirements

Registration in the competition will be made based on digital documents:

application form – Annex A, Annex B, Annex C

audio recordings for the competition – mp3 /mp4 format

two different group photos, color, landscape format, min 1MB

copy of the bank confirmation for the payment of the registration fee

short presentation of the group – max. 10 lines, word format

copy of passport | identity card for EU citizens, for each group’s member

technical rider

All digital documents will be sent using www.wetransfer.com as follows:

make a folder and name it as your band

copy all digital documents in the folder

archive / compress the folder ( .zip )

send the folder by www.wetransfer.com to email [email protected]

please mention: ” Application for jazz competition – band’s name”

The registration fee for one application / group is 140 Euro and will be paid by bank transfer as follows:

Amount: 140 Euro. The payment will be sent free of charge to the payee.

Recipient: jmEvents

IBAN Account: RO82 BACX 0000 0004 3583 4003

Bank name: Unicredit Bank – Millennium Branch

Address: 88 Calea Victoriei, Bucharest

Swift Code: BACXROBU

Subject: Registration fee for BIJC for…(band’s name)

Drafts / bank cheques are not accepted.

The registration fee is non-refundable. The registration fee will be refunded only to those competitors who have complete application documents and are not accepted in the Semi-final based on the recordings.

Registration deadline is March 1, 2024 (23:59).

Confirmation of the applicants’ registration in the competition will be made before March 30, 2024.

The participants will have a professional technician and sound system along with back-line of drum kit, acoustic or digital piano, bass amplifier, guitar amplifier and microphones.

For Finalists (4-6 bands) the organisers will provide free accommodation, organised through the system of the competition, for the entire period of the Final. This offer is available only for those bands that have already used the accommodation system of the competition, being accommodated until the Final in the same hotels.

For Semifinalists the organisers make available an accommodation offer with special prices. If you are interested please make a request to [email protected]

The total amount of the prizes is 7.000 Euro: cash, in Romanian currency and concerts engagements.

Grand Prize Winner 1.200 Euro

Special Prize – Best Band 400 Euro

Special Prize – Best Vocalist 400 Euro

Special Prize – Best Jamm Session 200 Euro

3 – 5 concerts engagements for one or two finalist bands

The prize-winners will have priority in being included in the programs organized by jmEvents both nationally and abroad.

Final performers will receive diplomas, upon request. Prizes will be awarded by a Jury whose members are well known personalities of the jazz musical world. The Jury will use the standard criteria as:

style / interpretation

improvisation

technique / diction / articulation

musicality

time and rhythm

intonation

All the decisions of the Jury are final and non-appealable. The public preference will be considered for the final decision.

Each award-winner must receive his or her prize personally the next day after the Gala Concert. Any claim for the prizes after this date is not accepted.

The concerts could be broadcast by the Broadcasting Corporation or recorded for later transmission. A live or deferred broadcast by other Romanian or foreign Broadcasting Corporations is possible, as well as a complete or partial re-broadcast of the concerts on mass-media or online channels. By applying to take part in the competition, the applicants give their implied consent for this recording as well as for its transmission under the conditions mentioned above. The participants and the prize-winners have no claim to additional fees.

During the development of Bucharest International Jazz Competition, the participating bands and musicians are not allowed to perform in any other spaces except for those of this competition.

The infringement of rules has as consequence the exclusion from the competition, which is irrevocable, and/or taking pecuniary measures.

For further information: [email protected]

Link:

18th Bucharest International Jazz Competition

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

