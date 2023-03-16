The drought situation “is alarming”, says Camilo Alberto Kahale, president of the Economic Federation of the Province of Buenos Aires (FEBA). And he adds: “A large part of the interior of Buenos Aires is very affected by this climatic phenomenon. It is a very difficult situation for the people of the countryside, which directly affects many other productive areas of the Province of Buenos Aires.”

Kahale made statements after analyzing the data from the last regional SISSA report that monitors the climatic situation, and that shows how the water deficit worsens in different areas of the country. “Along with Santa Fe, Córdoba and Entre Ríos, our province is one of the hardest hit.”

According to a report froml Drought Information System for Southern South America (SISSA), more than half of the Argentine territory suffers the impact of the drought.

According to the situation table developed by SISSA, The Buenos Aires countryside is going through one of the most extreme droughts in recent decades: 75.15% of its surface suffers from exceptional to extreme drought, while 8.98% is experiencing severe water deficit, 5.37% is moderate, and only 5% is abnormally dry.

“The field is on red alert”, Kahale commented. “Only 5% of the province is being saved from water scarcity. The producers and businessmen of the field, as well as the merchants who work related to this sector, need the help of the authorities to cope with the economic consequences of this exceptional drought”, he added.

Using local official bodies, the National Drought Monitoring Table, integrated by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, also warns about the seriousness of the situation. They estimate some 140 million hectares affected by the drought, of which more than 7 million are in a serious situation. They also highlight that the three hardest-hit provinces are Buenos Aires (44 parties), Santa Fe (4) and Entre Ríos (5).

help that is not enough

So far, among other measures, the Buenos Aires Government offered a non-refundable Contribution for Family Farming in the face of adverse climatic events that grants amounts up to $200,000intended for the recomposition of the damaged infrastructure, the input acquisition productive to restart the production cycle and the replacement of dead or affected animals.

It also has a Financing Line for Extreme Weather Events with amounts up to $1,500,000 and a rate of 35% for the restart of the productive cycleand another for Financing for Emergency Prevention and Mitigation

“The Provincial Government, through Banco Provincia, granted financing with special rates.. Until the end of last month, credits have already exceeded $5,000 million. This is of great help to the sector, but the drought is of such magnitude that more support is needed and accompaniment to all those hit by this climate impact”, says Kahale.

“The attitude that the Government of the Province has taken is very positiveWe know that the country is not going through a good economic moment, butro it is important to closely monitor the situation of the SME agricultural sectorso necessary to get out of this crisis that has been hitting us for many years,” said the president of FEBA.

The emergency is national

At the national level, according to the degree of emergency declared by the producers, The following measures are still active: Revolving funds to reach small producers, they will be made through agreements with Provinces, Municipalities and/or Agricultural Cooperatives; Suspension of Income Tax Advances; Suspension of tax execution trials and embargoes of Current Accounts; Exclude from the calculation of income taxes those producers who have made forced sales of farms due to the impact of the drought; and Refinancing of liabilities under the same conditions in which the credits were granted.

The head of FEBA recognized that they are in continuous dialogue with the Buenos Aires business chambers in the interior of the Province. “We are attentive to the needs of growers and traders as the drought continues to hit, because the crisis will continue beyond the duration of this weather situation,” Kahale said.

LR