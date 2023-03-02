“Unmotivated, sad and boring…” The voice of Irina Tuma at the beginning of Destroy!the second album by his band Buenos Vampiros (this Friday, March 3 at Club Paraguay, together with Rosa Profunda and Mujer Cebra), gives this phrase the weight of a generational manifesto.

If at the beginning of the ’90s Dárgelos sang that his generation “shits in your opinion” in the debut of Babasónicos (Meal), the band from Mar del Plata offers a diagnosis, perhaps without militant rhetoric, about how difficult it is to be young today.

And it does it through a sound afterpunk which, in the same way that it feeds restlessness, invites a reaction. Of course, this is suggested out of anger and is light years away from any naive optimism.

Like almost all of the add-on content on Destroy!, unmotivatedsuch is the title of the alluded opening, is a whiplash that invites cathartic exorcism, either in a live show or in a private room listening.

“We are aware of what is currently happening in music, but what we do is our thing, what comes out for us. We don’t say ‘Well, we’re going to do this genre because people might like it.’ We compose songs that, magically, people like”, says Irina Tuma, who shares the rock vocalist of Buenos Vampiros with Ignacio Perrota (guitarist) and Luana Giobellina (bassist).

In addition to the diagnosis millennial – centennial pointed, Destroy! offers a counterpoint that seems to dialogue with the sociocultural agenda. Let’s see. In Do not mess, a female voice tells someone not to misunderstand her or speak for her, while in another, the only male in the group takes all the blame for the malaise in a house. She seems like an onslaught against macho supremacy.

But Tuma says that nothing to do with it: “It’s the crazy thing about our songs, or those of any artist… Don’t mess with it, it’s a situation that happened to me with a friend, but people can see it adapted to other things and it seems perfect to me ”.

“Con War tanks The same thing happens, since everyone interprets that the beautiful sky he is talking about is that of Mar del Plata, as it was inspired by a book my grandfather wrote when he arrived in the city fleeing the war. It is not the one in our city, but you can think so and everything is fine”, points out Irina.

“It’s good that there are different points of view and that everyone thinks what they want about a song,” celebrates Perrotta.

When the Good Vampires are asked how afterpunk They perceive themselves, Irina makes a point to say that the band is dark and badass like Polanski and El Ardor, a group from the Madrid scene of the ’80s that drives her crazy.

“But we have different influences,” he clarifies immediately.

–Casa del Puente, the label that publishes them, refers to electronic pop or dream pop. Are they the weirdos from that catalogue?

–(Ignacio Perrotta) All the different bands play but they have something in common…

–(Irina Tuma) There are new bands in the catalog tied together with the same thread. Dum Chica, Mujer Zebra, Fin del Mundo, us… Although we make different genres, we are caught in the middle of the same thing. I’ve always liked Casa del Puente a lot and now that it’s going the other way, much more. We feel comfortable.

– Was Loquero an influence on you?

–(Luana Giobellina) I listened to them in the same way that I listened to all the punk rock and hardcore that was made around here. And all that was becoming influence.

What’s up with the scene in Mar del Plata today?

–(Irina Tuma) It’s crazy. Every date we do explodes with people. People are crazy, they do pogo, they do mosh.

–(Ignacio Perrotta) After the pandemic everything was shaken, school-age boys are making bands. He is quite active.

–(Irinna Tuma) Rosa Profunda, the people from Córdoba with whom we played this Friday, went to Mar del Plata and drove the people crazy. There are no bands like that there, however, everyone was amazed by them. They yelled “Deep Rose! Deep Rose!” Nacho had a band before Buenos Vampiros and I’ve been seeing bands since I was 13. Now I’m 23 and I can give a weighty opinion. Before the move was different. Perhaps, there was not so much camaraderie. It started to happen after the pandemic.

–They named the pandemic twice. How did they surf it?

–(Irina Tuma) We had been making new songs and the drummer left us. And so we got to the moment when the recitals were given live on Instagram. So we made electronic versions of the first record to make a fool of ourselves in front of the camera. Until Morita, our new drummer, appeared and, at the touch, everything began to move.

