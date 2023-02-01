ROME – The Little Car Company never ceases to amaze. After launching the exclusive Bugatti Baby II, a faithful small-scale replica inspired by Ettore Bugatti’s original Type 35 masterpiece from 1926, it now offers the possibility to configure it online. This electric model for children, made in three versions in collaboration with the Alsatian house, has a cost between 32,000 and 62,500 euros (based on the desired model) and can now be customized according to one’s tastes thanks to the configurator, like of traditional car models.





This new cutting-edge tool, the result of a partnership with software development company Ibisdev, offers buyers the opportunity to select the desired specifications, visualizing their creation in 3D augmented reality (AR). Thus, would-be owners will be able to choose the style and design of their Baby II with total freedom, starting with the selection of one of three models and body styles, before choosing from a wide range of designs and colors for the exterior and interiors.

Respecting the tradition and history of the original Type 35, the colors and leathers buyers can choose from have been carefully selected to be faithful to those of the time. Interior colours, such as Helle Green and Raphanel Blue, are a testament to iconic drivers from Bugatti’s racing history, while for those with a more contemporary taste, there is a selection of modern hues, such as Bugatti Light Blue Sport.





“When you get behind the wheel of an iconic car, such as the Bugatti Baby II – underlined Ben Hedley, CEO of The Little Car Company – it is even more beautiful to know that the purchase has been customized according to your specific and inimitable tastes . And with the launch of our new configurator, the personalization process we offer to our customers has been made even more engaging, detailed and personalized.” Using the configurator, buyers can choose between Base, Vitesse and Pur Sang versions, all offered exclusively with rear-wheel drive, high-performance brakes, electric propulsion and selectable driving modes.