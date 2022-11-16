Build a WeChat group to increase discounts so that the elderly can enjoy the excitement of the screen, Hangzhou Cinema is very considerate

Hangzhou Daily News Since the launch of the 2022 Movies for the Elderly to Benefit the People on November 4, major theaters in the city have welcomed a wave of elderly audiences to enter the theater to relive the big screen and watch high-quality cultural works. Since last week, a batch of imported films have been scheduled to be released one after another, which has enriched the supply of theaters and provided more choices for the elderly.

During the interview, the reporter learned that in order to encourage the elderly to watch more movies and watch more good movies, the major theaters in downtown Hangzhou have launched different measures, not only during the event, but also hope to take advantage of the event to increase the discount, so that theaters Become the main battlefield for the future leisure and entertainment of the elderly.

Xinhua Film is an old movie theater in Hangzhou. Its predecessor can be traced back to Xinhua Cinema with a long history. Its location is also very “golden”, at the intersection of Huansha Road and Qingchun Road, and the surrounding area is mostly old residential areas. Theater manager Fang Demei told reporters that in view of the fact that there are many elderly people in the surrounding area, the theater has been trying to attract elderly audiences since the past few years.

“We have established a movie-watching group for the elderly, and there are elderly people who often come to our place to watch movies. The oldest is over 80 years old. Regardless of their age, they are very smart with their mobile phones.” Manager Fang introduced , there are more than 80 elderly members in the group, “As soon as the preferential policy is announced, we will put the information in in time.”

Although there are not many members, it is “hard-won” for everyone to join the group. Manager Fang recalled that he had found out that there were a lot of elderly people coming to the cinema, so he came up with this idea, but it was still difficult to persuade the elderly to join the WeChat group. Will join the group.”

In daily operations, Manager Fang found that it is not that elderly audiences do not like watching movies, but that there are many “obstacles” and “price is the most sensitive”. Go to the scene to swipe your ID card to buy tickets, because the price is cheap, sometimes the elderly come to line up before the door opens, but once the activity stops, the enthusiasm of the elderly to watch the movie will drop. After all, most elderly people still think the ticket price of tens of yuan is expensive .

In 2020, Xinhua Film Metropolis will launch the “Songhe Card”, an exclusive movie viewing card for the elderly. You can watch six movies for 100 yuan, and you can watch any show before 6 pm on weekdays. Very good, and there are a lot of elderly people attracted.” Manager Fang said that as soon as the event was launched, some loyal elderly fans immediately mobilized to receive a coupon every day to watch all the movies that were showing.

Another obstacle is the supply of films. Nowadays, there are many movies for young people. “From our experience, the elderly prefer to watch literary and artistic films, and some who have served in the army are willing to choose the main theme movies to watch. Many old people want to watch movies, but after watching a round , I can’t choose a movie to watch, so I came here on the high end and returned home disappointed.”

Hengdian Cinema, located in Baolong City, Xiasha, used another method to attract elderly audiences. “On the basis of using the movie-watching coupons, after watching the movie, they can go to the front desk to get four more eggs.” Hengdian Chen Yangfang, Marketing Director of Zhejiang North District of the Film and Television Group, told reporters that among the 11 movie theaters in Hangzhou, they selected Xiasha and Lin’an movie theaters as pilot projects. Through community public accounts and on-site publicity, they actively shouted, “The response of the elderly is not bad. .”

This is the first time the reporter heard of the practice of giving eggs when watching a movie, which often appears at the gate of the community. “This is not just a short-term benefit to attract the elderly, but also hopes to cultivate their movie-watching habits in this way, and go to the theater like young people.”

Although this movie-watching benefit event lasted only until December, Chen Yangfang said that in the future, some methods will be adopted to attract elderly audiences to watch movies. In addition to giving eggs, they are also considering giving rice, oil, and even flower pots to break them. With the stereotype of “young people watching movies” in mind, try more, “At the same time, contact the community and launch a special session for the elderly in the future, showing the movies they like to watch.”

weekend theater

The 2022 elderly people’s movie-watching and benefiting activities are still ongoing. Qualified elderly people (men over 60 years old, women over 55 years old, and registered in Hangzhou) can use the Taopiaopiao app or the “Taopiaopiao” on Alipay. “Ticket” applet to receive a 30 yuan movie viewing coupon, one per day, first come first served. After receiving it, you can select seats online and buy tickets in all normally open theaters in this city.

Of the 10 new movies hitting theaters this Friday, these two are senior-friendly —

“Ten Hundred Million”

This is the official documentary of the movie “Changjin Lake”.

“Changjin Lake” not only broke a number of records in Chinese film history in terms of box office performance, but also broke records in the preparation time and crew size of the film. The painstaking efforts of 12,000 staff. “One Hundred Million” not only contains the names of Wu Qianli and Wu Wanli, but also represents the countless staff behind it, and at the same time expresses gratitude to audiences across the country who support domestic films.

The film contains a large number of precious images shot by professional machines. Due to the limitation of the film length of “Changjin Lake”, many scenes that had to be deleted were also presented in the documentary one by one. Whether it is the warm and interesting interaction of the actors on the set in the tidbits, or the efforts of the directors to refine the film, they are all presented more vividly and comprehensively in the documentary. At the documentary meeting, Yu Dong, the producer, said: “We work hard to create good works for the audience. We hope that through “One Hundred Million Thousands”, we can bring the audience under the epidemic the power to bravely face their inner trauma. !”

“Hello, Beijing”

It tells the stories of three strugglers with different professions: Li Mingqi (played by An Zehao), the owner of a start-up company, encountered a bottleneck when the project was about to succeed and had nowhere to ask for help; Yan Nan (played by Liu Ben), a young and vigorous singer, came to Beijing with a guitar on his back Chasing dreams, but not being understood by his family, full of conflicts; the diligent and kind-hearted courier Liu Shun (played by Li Feiran) came to Beijing to work hard with his girlfriend, but encountered a dilemma when he was preparing to buy a house and get married…