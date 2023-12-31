Building a Film Powerful Country: Industrialization and Upgrading the Film Industry

The Chinese film market is currently experiencing a significant boom, with blockbusters such as “The Wandering Earth 2” and “Sky King” achieving both critical acclaim and high box office success. In light of this, the quest to accelerate the development of film industrialization and help China move from being a big film country to a powerful film country has been at the forefront of discussions among industry practitioners.

At the 4th “Light and Shadow China” Honor Ceremony co-sponsored by the People’s Daily Online and the China Film Association, many film and television industry practitioners shared their opinions and suggestions on the topic of “building a powerful film country, industrializing, and promoting the upgrading of the film industry.”

One shared sentiment centered around implementing new technology to reduce costs and increase efficiency in film production. Director Guo Fan of the Beijing Filmmakers Association emphasized the importance of embracing new technologies and utilizing artificial intelligence to streamline various production processes. Similarly, director Liu Xiaoshi highlighted the value of virtual shooting and the use of advanced technology to enhance visual effects, revolutionizing the filming process and offering viewers a more immersive experience.

Furthermore, industry insiders such as Yu Dong, founder and chairman of Bona Pictures Group Co., Ltd., and Zhang Yisong, general manager of Beijing Television Art Center Co., Ltd., emphasized the localization of special effects technology and the improvement of the quality of employees in the film industry as essential factors driving the development of China’s film industrialization.

Another key aspect discussed was the importance of refining and polishing the content of Chinese films while effectively leveraging new technologies. Liu Xiaoshi underscored the need to balance technological advancements with compelling storytelling, emphasizing that content remains the foundation of quality filmmaking. Yu Dong echoed this sentiment, stressing the significance of showcasing the image of the Chinese people to the world through storytelling, cultural confidence, and the utilization of new technologies.

Rao Shuguang, president of the Chinese Film Critics Society, emphasized the vital role that the improvement of the film industry and the industrial system plays in further enhancing the quality of Chinese films and promoting their high-quality development and sustainable prosperity.

The insightful discussions and recommendations put forth at the forum reflect a shared commitment among industry practitioners to elevate the Chinese film industry to new heights, ultimately contributing to its continued growth and success.

