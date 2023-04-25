Building blocks are easy to build. Magic Swift Plus provides high-precision 3D scanning solutions for engraving and engraving of handicrafts.

Find A5 for project investment and quickly obtain the list of accurate agents

1. The production of traditional handicrafts is rejuvenated, 3D scanning Technology brings innovation in production process

Traditional arts and crafts are the concrete manifestation of the spiritual refinement and artistic creation of ordinary people in their daily life and work. Sculpture is one of the concrete manifestations of traditional arts and crafts. Traditional carving techniques include wood carving, relief carving, stone carving, wax carving, etc., which are widely used in different fields such as garden landscape, urban architecture, and furniture decoration.

However, since carving itself is an artistic creation activity, the lines of the carving pattern are tortuous, rich in layers, and complex in composition, which requires certain skills and qualifications of the engraver. Usually, to complete an exquisite carving handicraft by traditional hand-carving method requires more than ten technological processes, which takes a long time, has a low error tolerance rate, and the overall cost is relatively high, so it is difficult to produce in batches.

With the development of science and technology, the emergence of engraving machines has brought great changes to the improvement of engraving process efficiency. However, the premise of using an engraving machine to start work is the need for accurate three-dimensional design drawings of engraving crafts. Drawing with general drawing software, on the one hand, may not be able to restore 100% of the fine grain details of the prototype of the carved artwork, on the other hand, it is time-consuming and inefficient.

Then, when the new product model is engraved by the designer, how to make it 1:1 reproduce the processing path and processing program in the engraving machine? The application of high-precision 3D scanner can solve this problem well.

With the development of 3D scanning technology, 3D scanning software and hardware have also been maturely applied in the traditional field of engraving, and 3D scanning has provided strong technical support for the engraving industry. Using a 3D scanner, you can carry out 3D scanning and modeling of the engraved artwork samples, generate 3D data and save it in the computer, import Jingdiao design software, and set the Jingdiao path. The engraving machine carves according to the set fine carving path, and can quickly carve out exquisite works and carry out mass production. Designers also have more time to design new products, and the production efficiency is greatly improved.

Compared with the traditional way of drawing and transforming the carved design path of carved artworks through drawing software, using 3D scanning to obtain 3D models of artworks can truly restore the real detailed data of artworks, which is convenient for later conversion into fine carvings. Engraving path for engraving production.

Moreover, all 3D scanning files and paths can also be saved as a 3D database of sculptured artwork samples, which can be used for online display and dissemination on the one hand; on the other hand, it is also convenient to manage the design scheme of sculptured artworks.

two, 3D scanner Magic Swift Plus Gets Stone Sculpture Crafts 3D model, Power Crafts mass production

A custom artwork processing enterprise from Quanzhou, Fujian Province, the hometown of sculpture, used the Magic Swift Plus, a high-precision handheld 3D scanner that is easy to build with building blocks, mainly for scanning the prototype of sculpture crafts, obtaining its 3D model, and importing it into Jingdiao Design Software. In this way, the batch engraving of handicrafts can be completed through the engraving machine.

Since most of the works of the enterprise are relief sculptures and stone carvings, it is necessary to mass-produce the same kind of artworks. Since most of the real objects are made of various stone materials such as granite, sandstone, and marble, if the carvings are not too fine, the whole process will be wasted. A lot of material and time. Therefore, enterprises hope to use 3D scanners to collect samples of handicrafts, which can not only ensure that the samples will not be damaged, but also ensure high-precision and mass production of handicrafts. Obtaining 3D data of handicrafts with Magic Swift Plus3D scanner can achieve twice the result with half the effort.

1. Specific operation steps:

first step: The engraved art designer provides a design sample to confirm the shape of the artwork.

Step two: Scan the sculpture sample with Magic Swift Plus to obtain a high-precision 3D model of the engraved handicraft sample, export the model to generate STL format that can be used by Jingdiao software, confirm the sample model with the engraving designer, and provide detailed information on the engraved artwork and permanent archives.

(Scan the sculpture model with Magic Swift Plus)

(Magic Swift Plus comes with software to quickly optimize the model)

(Sculpture sample compared with 3D model, 1:1 highly restored)

third step: Import the 3D model of the carved handicraft into the Jingdiao design software, and use the software to design the Jingdiao path, size setting, and fine processing of the 3D model.

the fourth step: According to the designed engraving path and size, use the engraving machine to perform engraving work on the material, and engrave exquisite works of art in batches.

2. Magic Advantages of Swift Plus sculpted artwork scanning modeling:

①Scanning accuracy up to 0.1mm, Resolution up to 0.25mm

Sculpture works of art usually have complex patterns and lines and rich texture layers. During the scanning process, there are high requirements for the scanning accuracy and resolution of the scanner. Magic Swift Plus has a measurement-level accuracy of 0.1mm, a resolution of 0.25mm, an acquisition speed of 400,000 points per second, and a fast scanning speed. Even for sculptures with complex textures and rich layers, Magic Swift Plus can It performs a 1:1 “reduction”.

② wide format, support Two scanning operation modes: handheld + turntable

Medium and large sculptures, especially reliefs, generally have a wide format. Therefore, in the scanning process, in addition to the requirements for the accuracy of the scanner, there are also requirements for the format of the scanner. Magic Swift Plus has a large scanning format of 400mm, a single-frame scanning frame rate of 10fps, an effective scanning distance of up to 0.8 meters, and a wide enough scanning range; and a weight of only 800g, which supports both handheld and turntable scanning operation modes. Flexible, it can cover all the corners of the engraved artwork sample, with fast scanning speed and high efficiency.

(Scanning a wide format relief sample with Magic Swift Plus)

③ Scan the paste-free point without damaging the surface of the model

Most of the carved artworks are clay molds, and the surface is easily damaged. And Magic Swift Plus supports non-stick scanning, which can protect the integrity of the mud film during the scanning process and ensure “high fidelity and high restoration” of the appearance of engraved crafts. At the same time, the tedious steps of scanning pasting points and tearing points are also reduced.

④ The editing mode of the supporting software is powerful, and the scanned model is automatically processed

The supporting software JM Studio of Magic Swift Plus has a powerful editing mode, fully automatic algorithm module integration, supports multi-position automatic alignment, automatic denoising, automatic hole filling, automatic texture mapping, etc., and one-key data fusion, which can meet the requirements of sculpture artwork High requirements for model detail reduction.

After scanning, it can automatically generate and output the overall STL format (the engraving software uses the standard format) triangular mesh surface model, without the need for third-party design software to generate STL data output.

⑤Easy to operate, Scanning is completed in 5 minutes

The scanning process of Magic Swift Plus does not require preheating, calibration, fixed installation and other procedures. The process is simple, and the scanning can be completed immediately after turning on the machine. The scanning can be completed in 5 minutes, and the scanning results can be viewed in real time while scanning. Whether it is a large sculpture or a small piece of art, Magic Swift Plus can handle it with ease.

With the application and popularization of high-precision 3D scanners in the engraving industry, engraving technology, a traditional field of artistic creation, will also be further developed. The emergence of 3D scanners, on the basis of perfectly reproducing works of art, also greatly improves the production efficiency, and can carry out 3D digital archiving of handicrafts, which plays a very important role in the inheritance of cultural crafts. 3D scanning technology will promote the digital transformation of the sculpture industry into the fast lane.

